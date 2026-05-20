The Wilmington Group Names Jeff Snyder as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran joins to drive growth while preserving the culture and customer relationships that have defined The Wilmington Group for nearly five decades

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wilmington Group, a leading provider of recycling and managed waste services, today announced the appointment of Jeff Snyder as Chief Executive Officer. The Wilmington Group is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners.

Jeff Snyder brings more than three decades of experience in the waste and recycling industry. Snyder began his career at WestRock in 1991, developing broad expertise in mill and converting operations before joining the company's recycling division in 2008. There, he managed facilities across Indianapolis, IN; Chattanooga, TN; Huntsville, AL; and Columbus, OH, and directed the construction of two single-stream material recovery facilities in Chattanooga and Cobb County, GA. In 2014, Snyder joined Pratt Industries, overseeing the sourcing of 50,000 tons of fiber per month for paper mills in Valparaiso, IN and Wapakoneta, OH, while managing recycling plants and mill fiber operations. He later joined Rumpke Waste & Recycling in 2020, advancing through senior leadership roles to serve as Senior Vice President of Recycling & Sustainability. Snyder holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Northwest Missouri State University.

"What drew me to The Wilmington Group is the same thing that has sustained it for almost 50 years – a culture that treats customers like partners and employees like family," said Snyder. "As we move forward, our customers should know that the relationships, the service, and the people they count on are my top priority."

"The Wilmington Group is focused on strengthening operational execution, delivering consistent service for customers, and building scalable infrastructure to support long-term growth," said Marc Herdegen, Senior Principal at New State Capital Partners. "We believe the business is at an important inflection point, and Jeff brings the operational depth and leadership experience to help lead the company through this next stage."

The Wilmington Group thanks Brett Lurie for his years of leadership and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Jeff will lead The Wilmington Group's executive leadership team, including Chief Commercial Officer Brian Holtz; Division President of Wilmington Paper, Tom Owston; Chief Financial Officer Thomas Topp; Chief Operating Officer Michelle Presley, who was appointed in January 2026, and Christine Hunt leading Human Resources. Together, they bring decades of combined institutional knowledge and are personally committed to strengthening the service relationships that The Wilmington Group's customers have built with the company over the years. With Jeff Snyder at the helm alongside this team, The Wilmington Group is well positioned to build on its strong foundation, deepening customer partnerships, and driving growth, while honoring the values that have defined the company for nearly five decades.

About The Wilmington Group

The Wilmington Group is a leading integrated recycling, logistics, and product destruction platform serving customers across North America and around the globe. Through its portfolio of companies, including Wilmington Paper, Recycling Management Resources, and Royal Shredding, the company delivers innovative, value-driven solutions in fiber, plastics, and metal recycling; managed waste services; secure document and product destruction; and sustainability services. Handling nearly two million tons of material annually, The Wilmington Group combines strategically located facilities, global brokerage expertise, and operational excellence to maximize value for customers while making a meaningful environmental impact. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, The Wilmington Group is committed to process innovation, long-term partnerships, and responsible resource management. To learn more, visit thewilmingtongrp.com.

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurially minded private equity firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and cooperative. The Firm takes a long-term approach, partnering with company founders and independent sponsors in an effort to create lasting value. New State seeks to invest in market-leading, middle market companies with services-based business models and has completed over 50 acquisitions to date. For more information, visit www.newstatecp.com.

Contacts:

Brian Holtz

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

Tom Owston

Division President, Wilmington Paper

[email protected]

SOURCE The Wilmington Group