The Wilson Foundation and Washington Performing Arts Join Fort Belvoir's Veterans Day Observance

FORT BELVOIR, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, 2024, the Wilson Foundation for the Performing and Sciences (WFPAS), in collaboration with the Washington Performing Arts (WPA), sponsored national recording artist and actor Rayshun LaMarr as the featured performer at Fort Belvoir's Veterans Day Observance at the Cold War Memorial on Long Parade Field at Fort Belvoir. Rayshun sang a powerful rendition of "American the Beautiful."

Recording artist and actor, Rayshun LaMarr, performs a powerful rendition of "America the Beautiful."

WFPAS, dedicated to strengthening military families through the performing arts, is a leader in removing barriers to shared identities and common experiences that lead to belonging and welcoming communities.

In 2023, WFPAS broke barriers when it became the first ever to provide a vocalist to perform at Fort Belvoir's annual Veterans Day Observance in its over 50-year history. WFPAS Artist-in-Residence Latrice Pace performed the National Anthem and a special tribute, "Your Blood Speaks: A tribute to Veterans," at this event. WFPAS creates initiatives that employ all forms of the performing arts to encourage, celebrate, and uplift veterans and military families.

Eric E. Richardson, WPA Supervising Producer, reflected on the healing and unifying power of music and said, "WPA is excited to work with the Wilson Foundation to create programs and opportunities for talented artists to bring healing through the arts to military families and veterans."

WFPAS and the Washington Performing Arts invited singer and actor Rayshun LaMarr to perform at the Fort Belvoir Veterans Day Observance. Rayshun, a semi-finalist on "The Voice," expressed his pride in this opportunity to "remember and pay tribute to those who served to protect our nation."

Approximately 100 military officials, state and local representatives, and military families attended the wreath-laying ceremony. The Garrison Commander of Fort Belvoir, Col. David J. Stewart, and featured speaker Lt. Gen. Brian Eifler, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, honored all veterans as they reminded those in attendance of the significance of pausing to acknowledge those who served our country with commitment and sacrifice.

In its continuing efforts to support military families, the Wilson Foundation for the Performing Arts participated in this year's Association of Defense Communities (ADC) Installation Innovation Forum in San Antonio, TX with 1300 in attendance. Leaders from military, community, and industry gathered for a cross-service look at innovative ways to build partnerships and collaborations on military bases and in communities.

On a panel entitled: The Power of Art and Performing Art to Lift Veterans and Military Families, Dr. Youlanda Gibbons, WFPAS Founder and President stated, "Although the arts have traditionally served as a therapeutic tool for improving the mental health of our veterans, I believe that it is important to recognize that music, dance, and theater can be a transformative power that uplifts, interprets, and breathes life into the strength and resilience of military families."

The Wilson Foundation for the Performing Arts and Sciences (WFPAS) was established to support performing arts and sciences in its commitment to shaping perspectives, shifting behaviors to enact social justice and uplift military families and communities. Its work is guided by a need for lasting solutions to social and economic challenges faced by communities worldwide. Its mission is to make a difference by supporting and impacting transformative ideas and institutions through the power of the performing arts and sciences, with an emphasis on military families.

Washington Performing Arts champions the arts as a unifying force. Through collaborations with artists, educators, community leaders, and institutional partners, WPA brings wide-ranging artistic programs to stages, schools, and neighborhoods throughout the nation's capital and, with its virtual platform, shares its work throughout the world.

Fort Belvoir's mission is global. As a strategic sustaining base for America's Army, Fort Belvoir's work is vital to the success of the goals and objectives of the nation's defense strategy. A list of the organizations who call Fort Belvoir home reads like a "Who's Who" of the Department of Defense. No other Army installation in the world can compare to Fort Belvoir and its singular mission to provide logistical, intelligence and administrative support to such a diverse mix of commands, activities and agencies.

