THE WINDHAM FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO ACQUIRE 34 ACRES IN HENSONVILLE AND DESIGNATE IT FOR FUTURE COMMUNITY USE

Approximately seven acres to be assigned for construction of Little League baseball fields

Remaining acreage to be set aside to address needs of Windham community

Property may ultimately connect to Windham Path via a new 1.5 mile extension on the "Dent Loop"

WINDHAM, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Windham Foundation of New York, Inc., the nonprofit philanthropic organization founded in 2004 to enhance and enrich Windham's community through charitable grants for historical preservation, the arts, education and recreation, announced today its intention to acquire approximately 34 acres of land in Hensonville for future community use. Hensonville is one of eight hamlets of the town of Windham neighboring New York's Catskills Park.

The property is now under contract to The Windham Foundation and is expected to close within 60 days. The $500,000 purchase price for the land, was agreed to thanks to the multi-generational community-minded spirit of its current owners, Sotirios and Georgia Econopouly and their children Demetrios, Kathy and Joanne. The Windham Foundation will initiate a new capital fundraising campaign to pay the balance of a seller's note, and to facilitate further development of the land and other causes.

The now-undeveloped land, nestled along Greene County Route 65A, known locally as Seeley Road, was at one time home to Kallithea Farm, The Kallithea and the Orchard Grove House, a hotel property which was destroyed by fire in 1988. Pending anticipated acceptance by the Town of Windham and any required approvals, the parcel will take on a new use as home to a seven-acre Little League Baseball facility, with the remainder of the land set aside for future community use. Arrangements for the plan were facilitated through cooperative work between leadership of The Windham Foundation and Windham Town Supervisor Thomas Hoyt. Construction of the ball fields is expected to begin in 2025.

Separately, the Town of Windham, facilitated by Windham Foundation President Paul Mutter and Vice President Matt Rodrigue, received approval from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to establish a 1.5 mile extension of the Windham Path through adjoining woods on town-owned land known as the "Dent Loop." Following Phase 1 of clearing the new trail, which will also begin next year, Phase 2 of the project envisions linking the Dent Loop to the Econopouly property. When that work is completed, the Windham Path and the land acquired by The Windham Foundation, connected by the Dent Loop, will provide an extraordinary multi-use recreational asset for the Town of Windham.

"Over the last year, as we reconstituted and expanded our Board of Directors, we have watched, listened to, and spoken with community leaders, citizens, and other interested parties about Windham's current and future needs, and we are now pleased to be able to take constructive action to help address them," said Paul Mutter, President of The Windham Foundation. "When good people on all sides of a debate can come together creatively to find solutions for the benefit of Windham's year-round and weekender families and children, and the visitors who help grow our local economy, everyone wins," Mutter added.

"I grew up in Windham, living and working here all of my life and count as friends both people who were born and remain here, as well as those who have discovered our beautiful corner of the Catskills later in life and enjoy everything we have to offer," said Windham Town Supervisor Thomas Hoyt. "Healthy debate is vital to a town's long-term growth, and we have all heard and learned much from one another, resulting in an unprecedented act of generosity from The Windham Foundation that will help us build a 'Field of Dreams' for our young people, and so much more, in years to come," Hoyt added.

The Windham Foundation's acquisition of the 34 acres of the Econopouly land, and the multi-use activity that will evolve at the site in the coming years, will likely spur continued growth in and around Hensonville, which has benefitted from significant recent entrepreneurial and residential investment.

The Windham Foundation will have a central location at Windham's 30th Annual Autumn Affair on October 12-13 allowing leaders to respond in person to inquiries about plans for the Econopouly land. The Foundation will launch its new capital campaign at the Union Club in New York City on November 7 and will announce a date for a new Winter Fundraising Gala in Windham in the coming weeks.

Donations to the Windham Foundation will be gratefully received and can be made via the Foundation's website, www.windhamfoundation.org, where additional information is also available.

About the Windham Foundation:

The Windham Foundation of New York, Inc., is a 501(c)3 grants-based nonprofit, funding programs in education, recreation, the arts, and historical preservation. Established in 2004, the Windham Foundation is run by an all-volunteer board. To date, the foundation has awarded $5.5 million toward cultural and community initiatives, recreational and educational programs, and disaster relief efforts. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed. The current members of the Board of Directors of the Windham Foundation are Paul Mutter (President), Matt Rodrigue (Vice President), Robert Pollichino (Treasurer), Christine Ciampa (Secretary), Christine Anderson, Vincent Angiolillo, Huw Daniel, Phyllis Parrish, Robert Greifeld, Josh King, and Herman D. Smith.

