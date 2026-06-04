The Wine Society announces partnership with Preferabli

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wine Society, the world's oldest member-owned community of wine lovers, has partnered with the Sensorial AI platform Preferabli, the leading discovery and recommendation software for sensory consumer products and experiences.

My Taste Match

The Wine Society and Preferabli are excited to announce their partnership to develop deeply personalised guest experiences, starting with a new digital guided recommendation tool. The Society's 'My Taste Match' will guide members with their wine purchasing decisions through a series of quick questions about their personal preferences, developing a detailed taste profile.

Powered by true 1:1 recommendation technology, the new tool is designed to broaden members' horizons by encouraging exploration across different regions, grape varieties and styles. Users will be able to explore a tailored selection of wines aligned to their personal taste from The Society's range of more than 2,000 wines.

By delivering truly personalised recommendations, the tool aims to support confident purchasing decisions, while helping members discover new favourites. "I am very impressed with the approach that Preferabli has taken in evaluating each product and the purpose-built algorithms that generate the recommendations", comments Steve Finlan, The Wine Society's CEO.

Pam Dillon, CEO and Co-founder of Preferabli, added "We're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using AI with a human touch. I am similarly impressed by the vision that The Wine Society holds for its members in building a digital experience that supports the many ways that people want to discover, including web, mobile and GenAI."

The Preferabli technology has been developed by a team of PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, in collaboration with the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers globally. Its recommendation engine is underpinned by a proprietary database that contains hundreds of characteristics for each wine.

For the wines that had not already been analysed by Preferabli's team of experts, The Wine Society worked closely with Master of Wine Sheri Sauter Morano who noted the collection had a strong quality character overall, and a high 'price-quality ratio'. Amongst listings in the range, the AI tool incorporates wines from The Wine Society's award-winning own-label range.

About The Wine Society

Founded in 1874, The Wine Society is the world's oldest member-owned wine club and the UK's only cooperative wine retailer. Owned by its members, for its members, The Wine Society exists solely to champion great wines and exceptional service, always putting people and quality before profit.

About Preferabli℠

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for sensory consumer products and experiences. It recently announced strategic partnerships with Virgin Wines and M&S in the UK, and Marriott and Albertsons in the US.

Using a novel form of AI protected by 15 patents, Preferabli was built by PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers in the world. Preferabli has business and consumer users in 100 countries.

Tastefuli℠ by Preferabli powers direct-to-consumer relationships across sensory products and experiences. Tastefuli by Preferabli for consumers is available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit https://preferabli.com.

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