The Wine Spa Announces Grand Opening

The first dedicated wine spa in the U.S. brings vinotherapy to Portland, exclusively featuring Caudalie spa products

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wine Spa, the region's first dedicated wine spa in the U.S. announces its grand opening. Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, the spa offers a unique and luxurious experience that combines the therapeutic benefits of vinotherapy with the indulgent atmosphere of a day spa. The spa will have ten treatment rooms with four soaking tubs.

The Wine Spa, Portland, OR

The Wine Spa is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Caudalie, a renowned French beauty brand specializing in vinotherapy products, which will be used in different treatments and for sale. In addition to New York and Paris (where Caudalie is based), The Wine Spa is the only other Caudalie exclusive spa partner in Oregon.

The spa will offer vinotherapy packages that include a 20-minute wine soak and massages ranging from 30-50 minutes as well as facials, Swedish massage and deep tissue massages. Treatment prices will range from $125-$399.

Inspired by the region's rich wine heritage, The Wine Spa features a variety of innovative treatments, including vinotherapy massages, facials, and soaks. Vinotherapy, the therapeutic use of grape-based products, offers a range of benefits for both the mind and body. Grapes are rich in antioxidants, including resveratrol, which has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and heart-healthy properties. When used in spa treatments, these compounds can help improve skin health, reduce stress and boost circulation. Vinotherapy can help to hydrate, nourish, and rejuvenate the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The spa is committed to sustainable practices and will use repurposed wine from the region in their wine soaks, ensuring nothing goes to waste. The first wine partner is Terra Vina Wines, who have provided cases of wine for soaking that were unsellable due to a labeling error. Terra Vina is also making wine specifically for The Wine Spa, available in Spring 2025.

For those who drink wine, the spa is serving wine from the Willamette Valley, featuring new wineries every three months. For those who abstain from alcohol, The Wine Spa offers a non-alcoholic wine option for both drinking and soaking, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the benefits of vinotherapy.

