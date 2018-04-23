The Winebow Group and Negociants USA Join Forces Creating an Unparalleled National Import Division of Australian, New Zealand, and South African Wines

Negociants USA will retain its name and consist of core wineries from its existing portfolio, including Yalumba and their Family Owned Estate Wines from Australia, as well as wines from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa that are currently represented by The Winebow Group's Craft + Estate import division. Negociants USA will benefit from increased infrastructure, operations, and sales support.

Kathy Marlin, who has been the managing director of Negociants USA since 2012 and has been driving the Australian category for over 15 years in North America, will join The Winebow Group as Senior Vice President of the Negociants USA division.

"I am thrilled to welcome the talented Negociants USA team to The Winebow Group," said David Townsend, President and CEO of The Winebow Group. "For over thirty years, their pioneering efforts have brought a wonderful range of Australian wines to the U.S. and have led the way for what we believe is a pivotal moment of growth for the category. With our combined efforts and the coming together of these amazing family estates into one portfolio, we are confident that wine drinkers in the U.S. will continue to embrace these wines from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa."

"Our many discussions with The Winebow Group have independently led us to a conclusion that a collaboration with a major national importer would further both the national key account and multi-channel coverage our brand principals are seeking. We have an excellent and longstanding relationship with The Winebow Group in many of their distribution markets, and know that their philosophy, fine wine culture, and forward-thinking perfectly aligns with ours—making this alliance a natural progression in our quest to be a market leader of Australian, New Zealand, and now South African fine wines," said Robert Hill-Smith, Chairman of Negociants USA. "The Winebow Group will provide us with the platform, resources, and network to increase our levels of service and coverage throughout the country. Our team at NUSA led by Kathy Marlin has done a marvelous job, as has our distributor network, but the time has come to take our next step through the synergies of partnership with The Winebow Group."

Negociants USA will become The Winebow Group's fourth national import division along with Craft + Estate, LLS, and MundoVino, and will include the following brands.

Australia: Yalumba, Campbells, Dalrymple, Heggies Vineyard, Henschke, Howard Park, Jansz Tasmania, Little Things, Mad Fish, mesh, Oxford Landing Estates, Pewsey Vale Vineyard, Ringbolt, Rogers & Rufus Rose, Running with Bulls, Shaw + Smith, St. Kilda, Tolpuddle, Tournon, Vasse Felix, Vinaceous, and Wirra Wirra

New Zealand: Allan Scott, Nautilus Estate, Opawa, Ponga, Twin Islands, and Two Paddocks

South Africa: Anwilka Vineyards and Klein Constantia

About The Winebow Group

The Winebow Group comprises national importer and distribution houses that offer comprehensive portfolios of fine wine, spirits, and sake from around the world. The company represents some of the most established, family owned properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. With a focus on education and outstanding customer service, The Winebow Group's distribution network reaches over 70 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. and includes the states of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. This unprecedented reach and level of service make the company unique in the fine wine and spirits sector. For more information, please visit TheWinebowGroup.com.

About Yalumba

Established in 1849, Yalumba is Australia's oldest family-owned winery. With a tiered portfolio that works across all channels, Yalumba is noted for its long-held commitment to the Cabernet and Shiraz blend and is also one of the great exponents of Viognier and Grenache. The family also has a number of estate brands, including Pewsey Vale Vineyard, Heggies Vineyard, Jansz Tasmania, Nautilus Estate, and Oxford Landing Estates.

