The Winebow Group Announces Leadership Succession and Organizational Enhancement

Ferrell, who previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Winebow Group, succeeds David Townsend. Having decided to transition from his day-to-day management of the business, Townsend will be involved in the strategic direction of the company through continued service on the Board of Directors and will remain a significant shareholder.

"I am honored to be selected to lead The Winebow Group during this exciting period in our company's development," said Ferrell. "Over the past several years, we have grown rapidly and set ourselves apart as both a leading importer and distributor of fine wine and quality spirits. In addition to creating four distinct import divisions, we have expanded our distribution network significantly to 22 states throughout the country. During the past 12 years, David has been an important mentor and friend to me and as he transitions to a new role, I am proud to succeed him and look forward to continued collaboration."

"As I shift the focus of my involvement in The Winebow Group, there is no one better suited to lead the company through its continuing evolution than Dean Ferrell, who has been a critical partner in its development," said Townsend. "Dean's strong leadership skills will serve him well as he works closely with the management team and our employees around the country to further strengthen our businesses, and best serve our suppliers and customers."

Simultaneous with Ferrell's appointment, Ian Downey has been promoted to lead the company's national import business as Executive Vice President of Winebow Imports. With over 24 years of industry experience, Downey joined the company in 2009 and previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the LLS import division. In this new role, Downey will ensure that the import divisions align strategic efforts and streamline activities to benefit suppliers and customers. He will oversee the leaders of the four divisions: Liz Mathews of Craft + Estate, Diego Lo Prete of MundoVino, Kathy Marlin of Negociants USA, and Ted Campbell, who has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager of LLS. Campbell has been with the company since 2011, and previously served as Divisional Vice President East, LLS.

The wholesale business, whose footprint has grown significantly over the past several years and now reaches over 70% of U.S. wine consumption, continues to be led by Arjun Dewan, Executive Vice President, Wholesale East, and Erle Martin, Executive Vice President, Wholesale West, who both joined the company in 2016. With an impressive and broad portfolio from around the world, Richard Driscoll, Executive Vice President of Supplier Relations, and Chris Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management, will continue to work closely with supplier partners.

"In addition to a wonderful portfolio, we have built an amazing team whose breadth of knowledge and extensive experience intersects all levels of the industry," added Ferrell. "I look forward to continuing to work with such talented individuals and maintaining our longstanding dedication to family estates, education, and customer service."

About The Winebow Group

The Winebow Group comprises national importer and distribution houses that offer comprehensive portfolios of fine wine, spirits, and sake from around the world. The company represents some of the most established, family owned properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. With a focus on education and outstanding customer service, The Winebow Group's distribution network reaches over 70 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. and includes the states of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C. This unprecedented reach and level of service make the company unique in the fine wine and spirits sector. For more information, please visit TheWinebowGroup.com.

