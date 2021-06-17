The Wing Created a Member Platform to Continue to Amplify the Businesses Founded in the Space

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wing, a network of coworking spaces designed for women, announced today The Difference, a modern mental healthcare company will be hosting on-site therapy and speaker series in select The Wing locations. The Wing will be hosting licensed therapists from The Difference for one day in each of the locations as part of its new partner platform to elevate members' companies. Members will also have access to book an appointment via phone with The Difference through The Wing's online portal.

Through The Difference, members will be able to access in-person therapy sessions for one-day at any of the NYC locations, SF and LA. Founded in 2017 at The Wing SoHo, Bea is a pioneer in the e-therapy space with the core philosophy that the right talk at the right time can make all The Difference. The Difference provides same-day therapy sessions as a portable benefit , which allows group employee benefits without being a traditional employee, and allows the team to provide a necessary service to communities that desperately need it coming out of the pandemic.

"When we started The Wing, our goal was not only to provide women with a space that suited their needs but to encourage and inspire networking and bring together the next era of female founded companies," said Lauren Kassan, CEO of The Wing. "We are excited to work with Bea and The Difference as our members are core in our mission in creating a community and networking to meet a business partner or a co-founder."

"The Wing was my home away from the home office when I needed energy, inspiration, and community," said Bea Arthur, CEO and Founder of The Difference. "I was one of the winners of the Wingable pitch competition in 2019 and even met my cofounder in the elevator at Soho, so those spaces are deeply meaningful to me. Talking with so many members about how hard this year was working from home and not connecting with others, it is an honor to be able to provide support for the women I worked next to these last few years, and show the power of therapy at the individual and professional level."

Both CEOs agree: Now that Summer Fridays are normalized and encouraged, it's time to make Therapy Thursdays a thing. Members can learn more about booking and reserving a therapy session at The Wing and joining the in-person sessions. As part of its new member platform, The Wing encourages members to share their founder story and host an event or activation as part of its new member program.

Bea joined The Wing as a member in 2017, where she met her co-founder and created the company within the space. The Difference is the first on-demand teletherapy service to serve both corporations and communities. They are Black-owned, women-owned, and worker-owned. To learn more about The Difference, please reach out to [email protected] .

About The Difference

The Difference is a modern mental healthcare company founded by licensed therapist, and award-winning entrepreneur, Bea Arthur . By connecting users with on-call therapists to provide affordable access to therapy anytime anywhere, this teletherapy platform provides support sessions for stress relief in real time, and easy access to human connection. They are currently serving corporations via B2B2C distribution, and communities in need through Corporate Social Responsibility partnerships.

About The Wing

The Wing is a growing community of professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders from across the globe, who find sanctuary and productivity at our beautiful, shared workspaces, meaningful connections through our networking opportunities, career growth through our job platform, and perhaps most importantly, support and camaraderie through sharing strategies and resources. The Wing's vision is to create the space for our members to thrive and improve their lives by helping them pursue their ambition, grow their careers and forge meaningful connections that last a lifetime.

