The Wing Opens in Los Angeles; 42West Founder and CO-CEO Leslee Dart Helps Found a Members-Only, Female-Focused Networking Space

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wing, a networking space for women, opened its first California location in West Hollywood. Leslee Dart, a founding member understands the importance of having a female focused networking space that provides women and non-binary individuals in Los Angeles a place to work and a build a supportive community.

The Wing location in Los Angeles is an 11,000 square foot space that includes a full service café with offerings from several female owned restaurants, a Ladies Library, the Little Wing childcare center, an outdoor space, a quiet room, phone booths and conference rooms, showers and lockers, a beauty room and a pump room for breastfeeding mothers. The Wing also has multiple locations in New York City, and singular locations in Georgetown, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and one international location in London.

Leslee Dart a long time entertainment publicist for top Hollywood talent, is one of founding members of this female based work and networking space. Other big name founding members of the WeHo location include entertainers, Jessica Alba, Gia Coppola, Katy Perry, Shonda Rhimes, Margaret Cho, Maya Rudolph, Marisa Tomei ,Lucy Liu, Amandla Stenberg, Busy Philipps, Laverne Cox, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Hale, , Sharon Stone, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sarah Silverman, Roxane Gay, Gabourey Sidibe, Hari Nef, and Liz Goldwyn. Other founding members include Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Hollywood stylists Karla Welch and Jamie Mizrahi and Chefs Nancy Silverton and Samin Nosrat.

About 42West:

With unparalleled experience, access, and judgment, 42West is one of the entertainment industry's leading, independent public relations agencies. Under the direction of three co-Chief Executive Officers—Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg, and Allan Mayer—42West is a full-service, bicoastal firm with professional capabilities encompassing entertainment, multicultural and digital marketing as well as talent publicity and strategic communications. In 2017, 42West became part of Dolphin Entertainment, a publicly-traded producer of family-oriented feature films and high-quality digital content that is delivered to more than 500 million homes in 125 countries.

