The Wing Reopens in California and Expands Local Partnerships in Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wing, a network of community and coworking spaces designed for women, announced today that its Los Angeles location has reopened and its San Francisco location is reopening on July 6. Following an increased desire for membership at its New York City spaces, The Wing has started onboarding new members and expanding upon its local partnerships. In the West Hollywood location, The Wing will partner with popular destinations Jones on Third, Huckleberry, and SugarBloom to offer prepared food and pastries.

The food and beverage partnership is a part of The Wing's efforts to promote local businesses and entrepreneurs in the community and provide its members with best-in-class offerings. The partnership will expand in the San Francisco and New York locations so members have access to new and fresh local options. The majority of the food and beverage suppliers are either woman- or minority-owned businesses.

"I'm excited to reopen our CA locations and partner with local businesses to continue supporting other entrepreneurs as we continue reopening our spaces," said Lauren Kassan, CEO of The Wing. "It's been important for our team to support the communities in which we operate and local female founders."

"As a business owner who frequently reaches out to my community of chef friends for help and advice, I love that The Wing provides a space where women entrepreneurs can find their community. I always say that food brings people together, and I hope that women of The Wing will bond over Sugarbloom Bakery pastries," said Chef Sharon Wang of Sugarbloom Bakery.

Through internal survey data, The Wing has found that usage of the spaces multiple times a week has increased -- members are coming in more frequently than in years prior. In a recent survey by Change Research, the polling company found 40 percent of women do not want to return to the office in a post-pandemic society and are opting for more flexible spaces.

