The Wing Reopens in New York City and Expands Diverse Female Leadership Team

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wing , a network of community and coworking spaces designed for women, announced today that its New York City spaces have fully reopened and it has brought on new executive leadership to provide strategic advice on matters related to the company's policies and programs. As restaurants reopen and companies switch to a hybrid work model or plan to go fully remote, The Wing remains a space dedicated to helping women work, grow and connect. The pandemic has disproportionately impacted women in the workforce and McKinsey and Lean In found there has been an increase in layoffs for women compared to men, and is growing even worse for women of color.

Joining the Board of Directors alongside executive chairwoman, Sheila Lirio Marcelo is Robbin Mitchell, a Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group. Mitchell brings two decades of experience in retail and fashion, where she most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Club Monaco. She will join Marcelo to accelerate The Wing's national and international expansion plans and further its mission of creating workspaces that work for women. The Wing has fully opened its Soho, Bryant Park and Flatiron locations with plans to begin programming and reopen nationally in the coming weeks.

"Our New York locations are now open and we're looking towards the future of continuing to reopen our spaces nationally and launch in new cities, and as part of us moving forward, I am excited to expand our board and launch our Advisory Board," said Sheila Lirio Marcelo. "Robbin Mitchell brings a wealth of experience in retail and operations and will be a crucial asset to us as The Wing continues to focus on creating a diverse and inclusive space for its members and staff. I am thrilled to have a number of new incredible women join our leadership team, and advisory board to help us do that."

"I couldn't be more excited to join The Wing's board of directors with a focus on retail and operations, where I will be providing support to The Wing on scaling operations and regrowing its retail and partnerships in the spaces for members to take advantage of," said Robbin Mitchell, The Wing's Board of Directors. "It has been a very challenging time for women -- especially women in the workforce -- so the need to think creatively and thoughtfully about work and workspaces is more critical than ever."

The Wing also launched a new Advisory Board to provide the leadership team with essential guidance on operations and diversity as the company reopens its spaces. The Board will work closely with The Wing's Board of Directors and management team to provide objective opinions, feedback and ideas related to the company's policies, programs and events. Members will also identify areas of improvement and inclusion inside the company and in its spaces. The founding members of the Advisory Board bring a diverse set of skills, input and knowledge and include:

Donna Byrd , Founder and CEO of BlueButterfly

, Founder and CEO of BlueButterfly Luvvie Ajayi Jones, speaker, author, and digital strategist. She is the author of New York Times bestsellers Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual and I'm Judging You: The Do-Better Manual.

bestsellers and Hitha Palepu , CEO of Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals and investor. She is an entrepreneur, investor, and author. Her second book, We're Speaking: The Life Lessons of Kamala Harris , will be published this fall.

"Being an Advisory Board member at The Wing means being instrumental in building truly inclusive spaces to work, collaborate and grow. This is an opportunity to be a part of progress, accountability and change," said Luvvie Ajayi Jones.

As New York City and other cities continue to reopen by adhering to the CDC guidelines fully, The Wing is poised to be a space that is made for the future of work. If interested, sign up to join The Wing's membership and receive updates here.

About The Wing

The Wing is a growing community of professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders from across the globe, who find sanctuary and productivity at our beautiful, shared workspaces, meaningful connections through our networking opportunities, career growth through our job platform and perhaps most importantly, support and camaraderie through sharing strategies and resources. The Wing's vision is to create the space for our members to thrive and improve their lives by helping them pursue their ambition, grow their careers and forge meaningful connections that last a lifetime.

For The Wing media inquiries: [email protected]

About Robbin Mitchell

Robbin Mitchell is a Partner and Managing Director at the Boston Consulting Group ("BCG"), a global management consulting firm, since June 2016. From 2011 to 2015, she served as Chief Operating Officer of Club Monaco, a subsidiary of Ralph Lauren Corporation, a luxury and apparel company. Before that, Mitchell held several executive management positions at Ralph Lauren for ten years, including Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President Global Business Process Integration and Supply Chain Management, and Vice President Wholesale Polo Brand. Before joining Ralph Lauren, Mitchell held various senior executive roles in strategy and operations at Tommy Hilfiger and GFT USA, a designer apparel manufacturer and distributor. Prior to her industry operating roles, Mitchell spent nine years working in the consulting and investment banking industries specializing in the retail and apparel sectors including at McKinsey & Co, BCG, and Lehman Brothers.

SOURCE The Wing

Related Links

https://www.the-wing.com

