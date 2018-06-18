The Wings Club Foundation Announces Willie Walsh As Its 2018 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipient

Willie Walsh became chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG) in January 2011, joining from British Airways where he was chief executive from October 2005.

IAG is the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL and Vueling. It is one of the world's largest airline groups with 546 aircraft flying to 279 destinations and carrying more than 105 million passengers each year.

Previous to his role at British Airways, Willie was chief executive of Aer Lingus from October 2001. He joined the airline in 1979 as a cadet pilot and became a captain in 1990 before moving into management roles.

Originally from Dublin, Willie is also chairman of the Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

The Wings Club's Distinguished Achievement Award has been presented annually since 1975. Notable past recipients include Neil Armstrong, Senator John Glenn, President George H. W. Bush, Brigadier General Charles E. Yeager, Frederick Smith, Steven Udvar-Hazy, T. Allan McArtor, and W. James McNerney, Jr., as well as 14 present and former airline CEO's including, Robert Crandall, Herbert Kelleher, Gordon Bethune, Sir Colin Marshall, Wolfgang Mayrhuber, Sir Richard Branson, Dave Barger and Gary Kelly.

The Wings Club Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to focus on initiatives aimed at supporting scholarships for students who will pursue a career in aviation or aerospace, providing programs to educate in the field of aviation, and supporting charitable organizations that use aviation to help those in need. The Wings Club Foundation comprises more than 1,300 members including industry leaders, pilots, professionals in related service organizations, and students of aviation.

Recognizing significant achievements that contribute to the advancement of aviation and aeronautics, The Wings Club Foundation presents not only the Distinguished Achievement Award, but also the Outstanding Aviator Award and the Distinguished Scholar Awards. For more information on The Wings Club Foundation, visit www.wingsclub.org. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and You Tube.

