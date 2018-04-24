The Wings Club Foundation Reaches Five Million Dollar Mark In Support Of Aviation Scholarships

The President's Societies initiative is a structured program designed to encourage long-term support and to recognize those who make a significant contribution to the Foundation's aviation-scholarship mission. It coincided with the 75th Anniversary year of The Wings Club Foundation, which concluded March 31, 2018.

"We are extremely grateful to all who have contributed and to our Board of Governors and Advancement Committee, who worked tirelessly to achieve this important step in building our endowment," noted Franklin Pray, Wings Club Foundation President. "This will enable us not only to fund our existing scholarships for students aspiring to careers in aviation, but also to expand the number of the schools where the scholarships are awarded." This successful first leg of the Wings Club Foundation's fundraising campaign was spearheaded by Dave Barger, Retired CEO of JetBlue Airways, who co-chaired the Foundation's Advancement Committee with Dave McKay, the retired CEO of United State Aviation Underwriters (USAIG).

Further to providing funding for scholarships, the Wings Club Foundation invests in future leaders through its unique SIM program (Scholarship, Internship, and Mentorship) through which the Foundation's member companies provide internships and mentorships to scholarship recipients.

One hundred percent (100%) of the President's Society donations go to the scholarships, the SIM program, and the charitable grants that The Wings Club Foundation provides.

The Wings Club Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to focus on initiatives aimed at supporting scholarships for students who will pursue a career in aviation or aerospace, providing programs to educate in the field of aviation, and supporting charitable organizations that use aviation to help those in need. The Wings Club Foundation comprises more than 1,300 members including industry leaders, pilots, professionals in related service organizations, and students of aviation. For more information on The Wings Club Foundation, visit www.wingsclub.org. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube.

