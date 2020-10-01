The Winner of the 22nd Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Grand Prix, The George Lucas Award Goes to Director Charlie Manton's "November 1st"

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd edition of the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, recognized by the Academy Awards© & one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals was, due to the Coronavirus, postponed until September. We broadcasted nation-wide in Japan through our Online Screening as well as connecting with filmmakers around the world. With these new challenges we are grateful to have held the festival this year.

Grand Prix winner Director Charlie Manton GrandPrix winner "November 1st" by Charlie Manton

At the Awards Ceremony held at Tokyo, on September 27th, 10 awards including the SSFF & Asia 2020 Gran Prix, George Lucas Award and winners of the Official Competitions supported by Sony which will be eligible for nomination at the 93rd Academy Awards© were announced.

The Grand Prix, the one & only award in the world with George Lucas' name attached to it, was selected out of more than 3300 shorts. The winning short was "November 1st" directed by Charlie Manton .

Official Juries' Comments:

"More than anything, I felt that the film showed us how ignorance about the world around us is a great flaw. We'd like to pay great respect to our fellow filmmakers around the world who continue to make films in these difficult circumstances."

SSFF & ASIA 2020 Grand Prix, The George Lucas Award

Official Competition supported by Sony International Competition Best Short Award Winner

Candidates for The 93rd Academy Awards©

"November 1st" Charlie Manton/24:42/U.K./Drama/2019

Director: Charlie Manton

https://www.shortshorts.org/2020/prg/en/1503

Reason of the Selection: This very powerful film made the viewer forget about the 25-minute length with very high production values in its story, direction, & casting. The characters were very real, full of humanity & their emotions were felt directly by the viewers. The feeling of foreboding & the course of the story were very well done & wonderful.

The award results for SSFF & ASIA 2020

Official Competitions supported by Sony

Asia International Competition Best Short Award/Governor of Tokyo Award

After Class by Charles Xiuzhi Dong

Official Competitions supported by Sony

Japan Competition Best Short Award/Governor of Tokyo Award

Birdland byTakeshi Kogahara

Non-Fiction Competition Best Short Award

Kamali by Sasha Rainbow

CG Animation Competition Best Short Award

Cosmic Fling by Jonathan Langager

Cinematic Tokyo Competition Best Short Award

Guppy by Charles Richardson

U-25 Project Best Short Award

RETURN by Tomu Yamaguchi

BRANDED SHORTS OF THE YEAR International Category

What Fuels Your Fighting Spirit? (CARABAO)

BRANDED SHORTS OF THE YEAR National Category

Hello! Brand New World！(Suntory Holdings Limited)

SUNRISE CineAD Award

Crocodile Inside (LACOSTE)

Visual Tourism Award, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner's Award

The Interrogation- " love Hatsukaichi-city!" (Hatsukaichi City, Hiroshima Prefecture)

Biogen Award

Final Exam by Kai Xiang Chang

Hikari TV Award

tapioca diary by Takashi Okado & Jon Cox

Shibuya Diversity Award

You Need Help by Barbara Elbinger

Save the Earth! Minister's Award, Ministry of the Environment

OASIS by Yuta Miyoshi

Save the Earth! J-WAVE Award

Rewild by Nicholas Chin & Ernest Zacharevic

Spotlight Award

Me and You by Ko Kanai

Amuse Musical Award (Best Pitch)

Sleep Singing by Bradley Porter

Audience Award International Category

The Present by Farah Nabulsi

Audience Award Asia International Category

Final Exam by Kai Xiang Chang

Audience Award Japan Category

West End Girls by Hiroki Kataoka

Best Actor Award International Category

Eva Johansson

Alive by Jimmy Olsson

Best Actor Award Asia International Category

Tao Wang

CHEN CHEN by Kargo Chen

Best Actor Award Japan Category

Hazuki Hitomi

Her Beat by Tsubasa Tomori

