The Winner of the 22nd Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Grand Prix, The George Lucas Award Goes to Director Charlie Manton's "November 1st"
Oct 01, 2020, 08:59 ET
TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd edition of the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, recognized by the Academy Awards© & one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals was, due to the Coronavirus, postponed until September. We broadcasted nation-wide in Japan through our Online Screening as well as connecting with filmmakers around the world. With these new challenges we are grateful to have held the festival this year.
At the Awards Ceremony held at Tokyo, on September 27th, 10 awards including the SSFF & Asia 2020 Gran Prix, George Lucas Award and winners of the Official Competitions supported by Sony which will be eligible for nomination at the 93rd Academy Awards© were announced.
The Grand Prix, the one & only award in the world with George Lucas' name attached to it, was selected out of more than 3300 shorts. The winning short was "November 1st" directed by Charlie Manton.
Official Juries' Comments:
"More than anything, I felt that the film showed us how ignorance about the world around us is a great flaw. We'd like to pay great respect to our fellow filmmakers around the world who continue to make films in these difficult circumstances."
SSFF & ASIA 2020 Grand Prix, The George Lucas Award
Official Competition supported by Sony International Competition Best Short Award Winner
Candidates for The 93rd Academy Awards©
"November 1st" Charlie Manton/24:42/U.K./Drama/2019
Director: Charlie Manton
Reason of the Selection: This very powerful film made the viewer forget about the 25-minute length with very high production values in its story, direction, & casting. The characters were very real, full of humanity & their emotions were felt directly by the viewers. The feeling of foreboding & the course of the story were very well done & wonderful.
The award results for SSFF & ASIA 2020
Official Competitions supported by Sony
Asia International Competition Best Short Award/Governor of Tokyo Award
After Class by Charles Xiuzhi Dong
Japan Competition Best Short Award/Governor of Tokyo Award
Birdland byTakeshi Kogahara
Non-Fiction Competition Best Short Award
Kamali by Sasha Rainbow
CG Animation Competition Best Short Award
Cosmic Fling by Jonathan Langager
Cinematic Tokyo Competition Best Short Award
Guppy by Charles Richardson
U-25 Project Best Short Award
RETURN by Tomu Yamaguchi
BRANDED SHORTS OF THE YEAR International Category
What Fuels Your Fighting Spirit? (CARABAO)
BRANDED SHORTS OF THE YEAR National Category
Hello! Brand New World！(Suntory Holdings Limited)
SUNRISE CineAD Award
Crocodile Inside (LACOSTE)
Visual Tourism Award, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner's Award
The Interrogation- " love Hatsukaichi-city!" (Hatsukaichi City, Hiroshima Prefecture)
Biogen Award
Final Exam by Kai Xiang Chang
Hikari TV Award
tapioca diary by Takashi Okado & Jon Cox
Shibuya Diversity Award
You Need Help by Barbara Elbinger
Save the Earth! Minister's Award, Ministry of the Environment
OASIS by Yuta Miyoshi
Save the Earth! J-WAVE Award
Rewild by Nicholas Chin & Ernest Zacharevic
Spotlight Award
Me and You by Ko Kanai
Amuse Musical Award (Best Pitch)
Sleep Singing by Bradley Porter
Audience Award International Category
The Present by Farah Nabulsi
Audience Award Asia International Category
Final Exam by Kai Xiang Chang
Audience Award Japan Category
West End Girls by Hiroki Kataoka
Best Actor Award International Category
Eva Johansson
Alive by Jimmy Olsson
Best Actor Award Asia International Category
Tao Wang
CHEN CHEN by Kargo Chen
Best Actor Award Japan Category
Hazuki Hitomi
Her Beat by Tsubasa Tomori
