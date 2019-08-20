The Winner's Cup: Dunkin's "Sip. Peel. Win." Promotion Returns with Chance to Win $20 Million Worth of Prizes

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America runs on Dunkin', and once again America will be winning with Dunkin' as well. Dunkin's popular "Sip. Peel. Win." nationwide on-cup peel-and-win promotion is back beginning tomorrow, August 21, with prizes on everyday essentials, such as groceries, gasoline, home improvement, clothing, airline travel, Dunkin' products and more.* With more than $20 million worth of prizes up for grabs, Dunkin' is the winning cup in more ways than one.

From August 21 through September 24, or while supplies last, everyone who purchases a large or extra-large-sized hot (excluding hot espresso), iced or frozen beverage at participating Dunkin' locations will receive a "Sip. Peel. Win." game piece stickered on their cup. In addition to millions of instant win prizes, including bonus points for DD Perks® Members and free food and beverages at Dunkin', this year Dunkin' has brewed some extra excitement for customers as select game pieces will feature a unique code to enter a daily and grand prize sweepstakes at SipPeelWin.com. The daily prizes are perfect for making everyday life a little easier and sweeter, such as Keurig® Coffee Makers, Google Home Hubs, 4K TVs, and gift cards from Best Buy, Grubhub, Lyft, Shell and many others.

Four grand prize winners will take the winning to another level, with a prize pack that includes:

Dunkin' coffee for a year

Shell gasoline for a year

Shipt groceries for a year

JetBlue round-trip tickets for two

A $2,500 Amazon.com gift card

Amazon.com gift card A $2,000 home improvement gift card

"Dunkin' beverages help keep our guests fueled with the winning spirit to get things done during their day, and with 'Sip. Peel. Win.', what's on the cup will give our guests the thrill of winning as well," said Tom Manchester, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing, Dunkin' U.S. "We're excited to head into fall by once again showing our appreciation for our loyal customers with the chance to win fantastic prizes for running on Dunkin'."

Dunkin' guests can play "Sip. Peel. Win." while enjoying a delicious lineup of beverages, including hot or iced coffees, iced espresso drinks, Cold Brew, hot or iced teas, frozen coffee, frozen chocolate, COOLATTA® frozen beverages and more. Tomorrow, August 21, marks not only the launch of "Sip. Peel. Win.", but the official return of Dunkin's Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, along with an exciting new pumpkin espresso beverage, the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

* Includes Large and XL beverages, excluding Hot Espresso in most areas. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. 13+ and legal residents of 50 US and DC. Game piece while supplies last. Online Daily Sweepstakes ends 9/24/19. Online Grand Prize Sweepstakes ends 11/15/19. Dunkin' free products and discounts only redeemable at participating US locations, excluding Speedway locations and other locations unable to accept coupons. For Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit www.sippeelwin.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Dunkin' Brands.

Grand prize of Dunkin' coffee for a year fulfilled as $598 in Dunkin' gift cards. Grand prize of Shell gasoline for a year fulfilled as $2,500 in Shell gift cards. Grand prize of Shipt groceries for a year fulfilled as $5,000 in Shipt gift cards and $299 towards a Shipt annual fee.

Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 42 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

