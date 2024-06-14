The Winners of the 7th AskGamblers Awards Have Officially Been Crowned

BELGRADE, Serbia, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the grand finale of the 7th AskGamblers Awards was held in Belgrade, Serbia during which the names of all the casino, slot, and affiliate winners were announced.



On 13 June, the 7th AskGamblers Awards officially concluded with a long-awaited grand finale held in Belgrade, Serbia. During the glamorous gala event, esteemed AskGamblers guests, renowned industry experts, officials, and partners had the opportunity to watch the winners in all the casino, slot, and affiliate categories be crowned live.



Here is the complete list of all the 7th AskGamblers Awards winners:

Best Casino – Tsars Casino

– Tsars Best New Casino – Run4Win Casino

– Run4Win Players' Choice Casino – Bitkingz Casino

– Bitkingz Best New Slot – Big Bass Amazon Xtreme Slot (Pragmatic Play)

Best Provider – Yggdrasil Gaming

Best Partner – Mate Affiliates

Best Manager – Mariia Plakhotniuk (Richard Casino , Stay Partners)

, Stay Partners) Best Betting Operator – Partners.io Affiliates

As is tradition, the night before the gala was reserved for the annual AskGamblers Awards Charity Night, during which an outstanding €110,000 was raised, breaking the record anew. The total sum raised at the auction will be donated to a charity organisation shortly. Commenting on the AskGamblers Awards process and the two finale events,

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said: "Every year we set up a challenge for ourselves to top the previous year and we've managed to complete our mission successfully once again. I couldn't be more proud of all the hard work our team has put into the organisation, preparation, and execution of the entire AskGamblers Awards, including the two crowning events. We wish to thank every single player for casting their votes and helping us shine a light on the best of the best in the industry, as well as all our guests for making the two nights absolutely unforgettable. Warmest congratulations to all the winners and we can't wait to see you all again next year!"

