The Winning Pitch Challenge - Retina Announces Finalists

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winning Pitch Challenge - Retina will feature three finalists with innovative ophthalmic ideas presenting to a panel of industry leaders on Saturday, February 6 during a virtual event slated for 10-11 a.m. CST. The finalists will receive a total of $45,000 and expert guidance to move their innovations forward with the Grand Prize Winner taking home $25,000. This year's finalists are:

Alan Franklin , MD, PhD, ForwardVue Pharma

, MD, PhD, ForwardVue Pharma Hema Ramkumar , MD, Oculogenex

, MD, Oculogenex Aditya Sudhalkar, MD, Subtenons Steroid Implant

The Winning Pitch Challenge helps accelerate the pace of innovation in ophthalmology by providing ophthalmologists with the tools and assistance they need to transform their novel ideas for improvements in patient care into functioning prototypes ready for early-stage studies.

To that end, WPC provides access to key educational resources, highly experienced business and innovation mentors, networking opportunities, and key exposure to financial resources. Additionally, mentors help participants overcome critical early-stage obstacles, such as securing intellectual property, developing a working version of the product, identifying a team and designing early stage studies.

"Many times, the people with the best ideas are the ones closest to the work. We are proud of our colleagues who have ideas and need a little help getting their idea off the ground. That's what the Winning Pitch is all about," stated John Pollack, MD.

This year's Winning Pitch Challenge virtual event will take place online Saturday, February 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. CST. Reserve your spot at winningpitchchallenge.net/wpc-retina-2021. Registration is free and open to anyone who's interested in ophthalmology, entrepreneurship, and scientific research.

For more information on the Winning Pitch Challenge, visit winningpitchchallenge.net or contact Sarah Hermann at [email protected].

