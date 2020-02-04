The Winning Pitch Challenge Offers Eye Care Inventors $45,000 Prize Money at Upcoming ASCRS Meeting

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winning Pitch Challenge is currently accepting submissions (WinningPitchChallenge.net) to its next event, to be held on Sunday May 17, 2020, at the annual American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) conference in Boston. The competition will feature contestants with innovative ophthalmic ideas presenting to a panel of industry leaders who will vote for the winners of prize money totaling $45,000, which will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners. The deadline for ASCRS 2020 submissions is March 9, 2020.

"The Winning Pitch Challenge is an exciting program designed to assist innovative ophthalmologists in developing their cutting-edge ideas. The Winning Pitch Challenge provides contestants with access to world-class innovation mentors who provide advice and expertise to participants on the commercial viability of concepts and the necessary steps to maximize the opportunity for success," said Vance Thompson, MD, co-director of The Winning Pitch Challenge and founder of Vance Thompson Vision.

The Winning Pitch Challenge hopes to ultimately improve patient care by accelerating the pace of innovation. The Winning Pitch Challenge provides contestants with access to key educational resources, highly experienced business and innovation mentors, networking opportunities, and exposure to potential financial resources. Additionally, mentors frequently help participants overcome critical early-stage obstacles, such as the need for business model refinement, prototype development, and early stage study design.

"Many times, the people with the best ideas are the ones closest to the work. We are proud of our colleagues who have ideas and need a little help getting their idea off the ground. That's what The Winning Pitch Challenge is all about," stated Dr. Thompson.

This year's Winning Pitch Challenge event will take place Sunday May 17 from 3-4:30pm EST at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. It will be a great session to attend for those interested in the innovation process. For additional information and access to the submission portal, visit the website at WinningPitchChallenge.net.

The ASCRS organization shares knowledge and skills with ophthalmic surgeons by providing clinical and practice management education and by working with patients, government, and the medical community to promote the delivery and advancement of high-quality eye care.

