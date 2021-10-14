The Winnipeg Jets partner with ProWire to stream real-time audio channels to fans at Canada Life Centre. Tweet this

"As we prepare to welcome fans back for the 2021-22 regular season, we are excited to offer new and exclusive in-arena experiences like ProWire," True North Sports + Entertainment's Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, Christina Litz said. "Our fans will have access to real-time audio broadcasts from their seats and we look forward to collaborating with ProWire on original channels to create unique fan experiences at Canada Life Centre."

ProWire's patented streaming technology enables venues with existing WiFi or 5G networks to stream audio directly to fans' phones with no delay. Fans can access in-game audio throughout the venue and choose from a selection of channels to enhance their experience.

"It's an exciting time in Canadian hockey as teams welcome fans back to their home arenas. We are really looking forward to working with the Winnipeg Jets to deliver this new in-arena experience. Jets fans will be able to stream a range of audio channels in real-time while they're at the game, and we look forward to working with the Jets to develop compelling originals that enhance the game-day experience," said Gordon Sumner, Co-Founder & CEO of ProWire.

ProWire is an in-venue broadcast service that streams real-time audio channels to fans' phones. ProWire's patented CrowdFlex® streaming technology is an ultra-low latency delivery system designed for connected stadiums with existing WiFi or 5G infrastructure.

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club is a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise passionately supported by one of the most fervent hockey markets in the world. Leveraging the Winnipeg Jets brand that dates back 40+ years, the current franchise is focused on and committed to a long-term draft and develop strategy, and to delivering first-class fan experiences, both in-game and through team coverage and content. From the capacity crowds at Canada Life Centre, to the "True North" shout-out during the national anthem, the Winnipeg Jets are a cherished hockey brand that has been embraced by both its regional market and hockey fans around the world.

