The Winnipeg Jets® partner with ProWire® to stream real-time audio channels to fans at Canada Life Centre
Oct 14, 2021, 10:00 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winnipeg Jets are teaming up with ProWire to deliver a new, enhanced in-arena experience for the 2021-22 season. Jets fans will be able to access in-game commentary and specialty Jets' original broadcasts, including TSN and CJOB, in real-time through their mobile device.
The fully integrated service will run on the existing venue WiFi network and will be accessible via the NHL app. The Winnipeg Jets are the latest NHL team to partner with ProWire and adopt their NHL app integration. Fans in select venues can access the real-time channels by downloading the NHL app and listening through their home team club page while they are at the game.
"As we prepare to welcome fans back for the 2021-22 regular season, we are excited to offer new and exclusive in-arena experiences like ProWire," True North Sports + Entertainment's Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, Christina Litz said. "Our fans will have access to real-time audio broadcasts from their seats and we look forward to collaborating with ProWire on original channels to create unique fan experiences at Canada Life Centre."
ProWire's patented streaming technology enables venues with existing WiFi or 5G networks to stream audio directly to fans' phones with no delay. Fans can access in-game audio throughout the venue and choose from a selection of channels to enhance their experience.
"It's an exciting time in Canadian hockey as teams welcome fans back to their home arenas. We are really looking forward to working with the Winnipeg Jets to deliver this new in-arena experience. Jets fans will be able to stream a range of audio channels in real-time while they're at the game, and we look forward to working with the Jets to develop compelling originals that enhance the game-day experience," said Gordon Sumner, Co-Founder & CEO of ProWire.
About ProWire:
ProWire is an in-venue broadcast service that streams real-time audio channels to fans' phones. ProWire's patented CrowdFlex® streaming technology is an ultra-low latency delivery system designed for connected stadiums with existing WiFi or 5G infrastructure.
www.prowiresport.com
About Winnipeg Jets:
The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club is a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise passionately supported by one of the most fervent hockey markets in the world. Leveraging the Winnipeg Jets brand that dates back 40+ years, the current franchise is focused on and committed to a long-term draft and develop strategy, and to delivering first-class fan experiences, both in-game and through team coverage and content. From the capacity crowds at Canada Life Centre, to the "True North" shout-out during the national anthem, the Winnipeg Jets are a cherished hockey brand that has been embraced by both its regional market and hockey fans around the world.
