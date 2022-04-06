The Wireless Repair Roundup is back and co-locating at ITEXPO this year powered by CTIA Certification™ and WISE™ Certification.

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

When: June 21-23, 2022



Where: Broward County/Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center



Why: The Wireless Repair Roundup is the first industry event for mobile repair. This

two-day event will support mobile repair technicians, stores and brands through

training, education and speakers from all over the wireless eco-system.

More information is available at WirelessRepairEvents.com

CTIA represents the U.S. wireless communications industry. From carriers and equipment manufacturers to mobile app developers and content creators, we bring together a dynamic group of companies that enable consumers to lead a 21st Century connected life.

CTIA CERTIFICATION is the global leader in certification for the mobile wireless industry. Since 1991, our trusted certification programs have set the standard for devices, test labs, technicians, and repair facilities, playing a crucial role in advancing the wireless industry.

WISE CERTIFICATION stands for Wireless Industry Service Excellence. It is the industry recognized standard for retailers and technicians performing phone repair. This certification was developed through a collaborative effort across wireless carriers, device manufactures, insurance companies, independent repair shops and leaders in reverse logistics.

ITEXPO is the annual event where buyers of communications and technology solutions meet resellers/MSPs, carriers and solutions providers to conduct business and form partnerships.

SOURCE CTIA Certification