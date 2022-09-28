The Wiser Agency Receives 2 Comma Club X Award

After Generating $10 Million Dollars in One Sales Funnel, The Wiser Agency Received the Prestigious 2 Comma Club X Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A prestigious award only given to a handful of business owners was awarded this past week to Serial Entrepreneur, Angel Investor and CEO of The Wiser Agency, Chris Wiser. The 2 Comma Club X Award signifies that you have had a single sales funnel generate over $10 million dollars and is awarded by Clickfunnels, a highly regarded software company for business owners worldwide.

Chris Wiser receiving a 2 Comma Club X award from the founders of Clickfunnels.

"When we started helping business owners improve their sales and marketing with our unique systems, we set our sights on creating at least 100 millionaires. As you read this, we've passed 300 in just 3 years and we aren't stopping anytime soon." says Chris Wiser, Founder and CEO of The Wiser Agency.

At The Wiser Agency, we create cutting edge, modern solutions for companies looking to catapult their sales and marketing through our fast-paced coaching program. Our primary focus is on helping IT Professionals scale their business in a simple, streamlined way that they can understand and implement with ease, helping them to effectively grow their business with not only an effective Sales and Marketing Process, but also a framework that supports scale.

Our biggest accomplishment in 2022 has been guiding our clients through challenging, unprecedented times. With a pandemic, war, social injustice and a HUGE surge in attacks in the cybersecurity industry - which is the primary industry for our clients - we have guided thousands of members to grow their business, scale their teams and execute on a roadmap of steps to take to accomplish goals that previously felt out of reach. Not only did we create over 300 millionaires in an arduous industry in 2022, we scaled our revenue by 2416% in the last 3 years and doubled our team to support our clients at a higher level.

Want to feature Chris on an upcoming podcast? Please contact Shelby Kincer at 561-299-0287 or [email protected]

