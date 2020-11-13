The WNET Group and New York City Department of Education (DOE) Produce 130 New Episodes of Let's Learn Series to Support Remote Learning During the Pandemic

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The WNET Group and New York City Department of Education (DOE) announced the expansion of Let's Learn, the one-hour, daily public television series for children in 3-K through second grade, with 130 new episodes featuring lessons by DOE instructional leaders and coaches with expertise in teaching young learners. In the New York metro area, new episodes of Let's Learn premiere weekdays at 11 a.m. on THIRTEEN and 9 a.m. on WLIW21 beginning Monday, November 16 . Episodes and segments will stream nationwide at letslearn.org . All programming will have English and Spanish captions. Episodes of Let's Learn will begin to air on public television stations nationwide December 2020 (check local listings) via a distribution partnership with the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA).

Let's Learn will continue to serve as a supplemental resource for remote and blended learning. Through lessons taped by educators, the program offers age-appropriate content that is aligned to education standards and lessons for early childhood education, focusing on foundational reading and writing skills, literacy, math, science, social studies and the arts. The series also supports social emotional learning and brings viewers on virtual field trips to see dance performances, meet animals, visit botanical gardens and more. Confirmed content partners include Bedtime Math, Education Through Music, Memphis Zoo, New Victory Theater, New York Botanical Garden, New York Public Library, Salvadori Center, National Dance Institute and others.

"As young learners, families, caregivers and educators around the country continue to contend with the unusual school year and challenges of the pandemic, we hope Let's Learn's interactive lessons, story times and hands-on activities will continue to support fun ways to learn at home or in the classroom," said Neal Shapiro, President & CEO of The WNET Group.

"We are thrilled to expand this partnership and provide even more students with entertaining educational opportunities at home during this unprecedented time," said Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. "Through the continuation of this program, young learners in New York City and beyond will have fun, new ways to learn with their families."

Public television – free, available to all, and with exceptional reach– is uniquely suited to serve families as remote and blended learning continues. It can also help parents who are striving to support their young children's learning even while they themselves are often working at home.

The series, which originally debuted in April, is part of The WNET Group's ongoing efforts to support remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other series include Camp TV and NJTV Learning Live. Tips on making TV time learning time, broadcast program schedules with links to companion lessons, activities and more for educators and families, including PBS LearningMedia resources, are available at wnet.org/education .

Let's Learn is a production of THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET in partnership with the New York City Department of Education.

Sandra Sheppard and Jill Peters are executive producers. Maria Stoian is producer. For the New York City Department of Education Division of Early Childhood Education: Andrew Fletcher is senior executive director, early literacy; Violet Wanta is Let's Learn project manager.

Major funding for Let's Learn is provided by The JPB Foundation.

About WNET

WNET is America's flagship PBS station: parent company of New York's THIRTEEN , WLIW21 , WLIW-FM and operator of NJTV , the statewide public media network in New Jersey and its news division, NJ SPOTLIGHT NEWS . Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children's programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport and WLIW Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE The WNET Group