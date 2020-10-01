The WNET Group Announces A New Multiplatform Conference Event: American Cities Rebuilding October 14-16

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group, NJTV and NJ Spotlight announced a special event to tackle the tough issues facing today's U.S. cities in the wake of COVID-19 and social justice issues: American Cities Rebuilding. This three-day event utilizes broadcast, digital and virtual tools to convene nationally-recognized experts who will share ideas from Newark, NJ, and beyond on how our cities can address their economy, healthcare, education and more through the lens of current conditions and how cities may emerge as resilient and thriving ecosystems. The public is welcome to join the virtual event by registering in advance. Registration is required. Click here to register.

"American Cities Rebuilding is a shining example of the power of public media," said WNET President and CEO Neal Shapiro. "No other outlet can present more in-depth, engaging public affairs discussion in such a high-profile way. We look forward to connecting dynamic voices from around the country in powerful discussion about critical issues facing our communities and our country."

Participants include (subject to change):

Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Anchor, CNN and Host, Amanpour and Company; Hon. Ras Baraka, Mayor, City of Newark, NJ; Richard E. Besser, MD, President & CEO, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Karen Cator, President, Digital Promise; Hon. Cory Booker, U.S. Senator (NJ); Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO, Chase Consumer Banking; Alfa Demmellash, CEO/Co-founder, Rising Tide Capital; Shereef Elnahal, MD, President & CEO, University Hospital; Jenna Flanagan, Host, MetroFocus; Jack Ford, Host, MetroFocus and Correspondent, 60 Minutes Sports; Laura Fox, General Manager, Citi Bike, at Lyft Bikes and Scooters; Patrick J. Foye, Chairman and CEO, Metropolitan Transportation Authority; Aisha Glover, President & CEO, Newark Alliance; Darnell Grisby, Director, Policy Development and Research, American Public Transportation Association; Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner, Backstage Capital; Michael Hill, Correspondent, NJTV News; Jonathan Holloway, President, Rutgers University; Don Katz, Founder and Executive Chairman, Audible; James King, Managing Director, Harlem Stage; David Kroman, Staff Reporter, Crosscut; Maria Lopez-Nuñez, Deputy Director, Ironbound Community Corp.; Nnenna Lynch, Founder and CEO, Xylem Projects; Evan Marwell, Founder and CEO, EducationSuperHighway; John Mooney, Founding Editor, NJ Spotlight; Lata N. Reddy, Senior Vice President, Inclusive Solutions, Prudential Financial; and, Chair, The Prudential Foundation; Neal Shapiro, President and CEO, WNET; Hari Sreenivasan, PBS NewsHour Weekend Anchor; Lilo Stainton, Health Care Writer, NJ Spotlight News; Ebony Thomas, SVP of ESG; Racial Equality and Economic Opportunity Executive, Bank of America; Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation; Roy Weathers, PwC Vice Chair & Societal Engagement and Solutions Leader.

On Wednesday, October 14 , the event kicks off with a special interview about the future of American Cities on Amanpour and Company on NJTV, Thirteen and WLIW21 (check local listings).

On Thursday, October 15, and Friday, October 16 , a series of discussions will be held on a web-based platform that include themes such as Reimagining the Urban Economy; Moving Cities Forward: Leadership in Crisis; Infrastructure: A Ticket to Ride in Post-COVID-19; Healthcare: Flattening the Curve and Addressing the Disparities; Education: Raising Our Cities' Children and Criminal Justice: Equity for All in America's Cities.

On November 11 , an American Cities Rebuilding television special will feature highlights from the conference.

To learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities are available, visit wnet.org/cities.

American Cities Rebuilding is a collaboration between NJTV News, New Jersey's statewide public media newsroom, its affiliate NJ Spotlight, a leading source of digital public policy, environmental and education news, and WNET, the nation's flagship public media organization.

Major funding for American Cities Rebuilding is provided by Prudential Financial. Additional support provided by J.P. Morgan Chase, MCJ Amelior Foundation, PhRMA, PSEG, NJ American Water, Rutgers University Foundation, Panasonic and University Hospital.

About WNET

WNET is America's flagship PBS station: parent company of New York's THIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of NJTV, the statewide public media network in New Jersey, and NJ Spotlight. Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children's programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport, WLIW21 Passport and NJTV Passport members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW21, NJTV and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

About NJ Spotlight and NJTV News

NJTV News and NJ Spotlight comprise the news division of NJTV, New Jersey's public television network. Each are trusted, member-supported, award-winning independent news sources working in tandem to provide multi-platform reporting across the Garden State and producing live news specials and hosting roundtable discussions.

SOURCE The WNET Group