The Wolf Electric Truck is a Fun-To-Drive EV

News provided by

Alpha Motor Corporation

27 Jul, 2023, 16:57 ET

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha), a pioneering force in electric vehicle technology, presents the values of its Move Humanity® vision ahead of the world premiere of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype. Alpha has been a gamechanger in the industry, captivating consumers who want to experience the joy of driving in electric vehicles.

Continue Reading
Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.
Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.
Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.
Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.

"The Wolf truck is driven by The Heart of everyone who is passionate about creating a positive change for humanity. This is the vision of Alpha which we seek to achieve with our electric vehicles," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha's philosophy is inspired by the warm and welcoming essence of California, where the company was born and headquartered in Irvine. The company aims to infuse the spirit of California in the driving experience of the Wolf truck. The soon to be unveiled world premiere will reveal the truck in action across the beautiful dessert landscapes of Southern California.

"The Wolf truck is more than just a weekend adventure vehicle; it's a car you would want to drive every day and make great memories that will last a lifetime," continued Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha's is committed to making accessible electric vehicle solutions by revolutionizing the automotive value chain and improving upon traditional methods. The heart of Alpha lies in the passion and excitement of those who have embraced their vision.

Alpha invites viewers to experience the Wolf truck premiere and learn more about the company's cultural ethos driving their innovation on July 31, 2023.

For more information and updates, please visit www.alphamotorinc.com.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Related Links

https://youtu.be/Sctv6ssJDcU

https://www.alphamotorinc.com

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

Also from this source

Alpha Motor Corporation Previews Wolf Truck Test Drive

Alpha Motor Corporation Reaches Important Milestone in Test Driving the Wolf Electric Truck

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.