THE WOLSELEY HOTELS TO LAUNCH WITH FLAGSHIP PROPERTY IN NEW YORK

BANGKOK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wolseley Hotels today announces its global launch, with its inaugural property set to open in New York City in early 2027.

Located steps from Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan, The Wolseley Hotel New York will mark the brand's first hotel worldwide and establish New York as the flagship destination for The Wolseley Hotels. The opening will also introduce The Wolseley restaurant and bar to the United States for the first time, bringing one of London's most celebrated dining institutions to an international stage.

Exterior Rendering, The Wolseley New York

The hotel occupies the landmark building at 130 West 44th Street, originally constructed in 1905 as the clubhouse for The Lambs Club and designed by the distinguished architectural firm McKim, Mead & White. Long associated with Broadway's creative community and New York's cultural elite, the address remains an enduring symbol of the city's theatrical and artistic heritage.

Blending British sophistication with New York's cultural energy and architectural pedigree, the property will usher in a new chapter of refined hospitality in one of the world's most dynamic cities.

Elevating Luxury in Midtown Manhattan

The Wolseley Hotel New York will feature 76 generously proportioned guest rooms and suites, thoughtfully conceived to combine classical elegance with modern restraint. The design brings together refined interiors, thoughtfully considered layouts, and bespoke craftsmanship, expressing the brand's distinctive identity while delivering an effortless, contemporary luxury experience.

At the heart of the property will be The Wolseley New York — the brand's first United States location and the culinary flagship for North America. Serving as the social centre of the hotel, the restaurant will carry forward the grand café tradition and polished European sensibility established by The Wolseley on Piccadilly, offering all-day dining, signature cocktails, and a vibrant yet refined atmosphere.

Complementing the restaurant will be an intimate cellar-level speakeasy bar designed to provide a more discreet and atmospheric setting, along with a fully reimagined wellness and wellbeing centre that reflects the brand's commitment to holistic luxury and guest comfort.

A Legacy Reinterpreted for a Global Audience

The Wolseley Hotels draws inspiration from its London namesake — renowned for its Art Deco elegance, refined hospitality, and enduring appeal as a gathering place for cultural, business, and civic leaders.

In New York, this legacy will be reinterpreted through a distinctly cosmopolitan lens — sophisticated yet welcoming, grand yet intimate. Guests will experience discreet, highly personalised service paired with a vibrant culinary programme that anchors the hotel's identity. Bespoke in-room amenities, thoughtful detailing, and a refined social energy will create an environment that feels both internationally polished and unmistakably New York.

Global Rollout

As the inaugural property under The Wolseley Hotels brand, the New York flagship establishes the foundation for a selective and deliberate global rollout, with future properties planned for some of the world's most cosmopolitan cities across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East. Each destination will be carefully curated to uphold the brand's distinctive identity, where culinary excellence, elegant design, and gracious service converge.

About The Wolseley Hotels

Inspired by The Wolseley restaurant on London's Piccadilly, The Wolseley Hotels is a luxury brand that brings British elegance and European flair to the world's great cities. Each hotel offers considered spaces and instinctive service, with dining experiences that celebrate the art of hospitality and the pleasure of gathering. The inaugural hotel is set to open in New York City in early 2027.

The Wolseley Hotels is a Minor Hotels brand and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY , part of GHA DISCOVERY.

