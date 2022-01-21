The Women at This Tech Company Are Breaking Barriers

A recent study by McKinsey & Company showed how having an environment full of different races and genders promotes creativity in teams, leading them to be more innovative about finding new solutions. It's a shame that despite what all women have achieved, they remain underrepresented in technology roles.

Gender discrimination is still a serious problem in America. The fields of tech and development are no exception. They've traditionally been male-dominated. Women have been held back, but companies have also been short-changing themselves. Sabrina Geremia of Google said, "If only dudes are developing software, they are solving problems only dudes have."

Jaimie Green reported this sad commentary in a Forbes article dated June 8, 2021. "The five most powerful tech companies globally (Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft) average a workforce of only 34.4% women. Women are highly underrepresented in STEM jobs due in part to what's referred to as 'the broken rung.' That refers to the substantial barrier between women and promotions to manager-level positions, putting them at an instant disadvantage."

Crowd Hub Apps and Solutions Managing Director Chris Mefford set out to change that. "We haven't necessarily approached hiring and promoting as a discrimination problem to be solved. Rather we chose to recognize talent and the unique God-given gifts each leader brings to the table and move forward with whomever better positions us as a company to win, regardless of gender. The women of Crowd Hub create innovative results for our clients, helping us connect people in a meaningful way worldwide. I also don't think it's an accident that much of the work we do is for clients who are being led by a woman as well. "

While it's true that only 18 percent of computer science graduates in America are women, Crowd Hub is seeking to change perspectives.

Gifted Women Making Their Mark:

"Throughout my time in the tech industry, I've grown accustomed to being the only or one of few women in the group. On my first visit to Crowd Hub, I was excited to see how many women were thriving in an open environment."

Mary Floyd, Senior Director of Development and Technology at Crowd Hub Apps

"In most tech companies, you only find men. But we have a diverse group of men and women at Crowd Hub. There are always new ideas brought to the table, and everyone is always supporting each other. It's unique and empowering to come to work knowing you and your opinion are valued."

Brenda Collins, Senior QA Specialist at Crowd Hub Apps and Solutions

"Everyone at Crowd Hub has a voice. I started as a Content Manager and worked my way up to the Director of Products & Partnerships. From day one, I felt heard. And not only heard, but I've also been valued, invested in, and promoted."

Laura Porter, Director of Products and Partnerships at Crowd Hub Apps

"I've been in the tech space most of my career as a project manager or other leadership roles. I know full-well that Crowd Hub is special! The energy and support the team brings is unmatched by any of my previous employers. And with so many women in key positions, it brings a unique perspective to the tech we build that many companies can't match."

Stephanie Pratt, VP of Operations at Crowd Hub Apps and Solutions

