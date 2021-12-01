The Women Entrepreneurs Pitch Competition, Hosted by the University of Hartford's Women's Business Center and NBT Bank, Coming on Tuesday, December 14

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut-based woman entrepreneurs are invited to apply for a chance to pitch their innovative products and services at the next "Women Entrepreneurs Pitch Competition." All Connecticut for-profit businesses owned by women are eligible to participate, and both developed products and ideas in development will be accepted.

All entries should be submitted via the online application, which must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm on Tuesday, December 7. Those selected as finalists will pitch in the Women Entrepreneurs Pitch Competition to be held virtually on Tuesday, December 14, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. You can register to watch the competition online at no charge here.

"Entrepreneurs continue to face challenges related to pandemic survival and recovery," said Milena Erwin, WBC Program Manager and moderator of the upcoming competition. "At the Women's Business Center, we are excited to provide this opportunity to reward and spotlight innovative ideas from women entrepreneurs in Connecticut."

"NBT is continuing to invest in Connecticut, and we are proud to partner with the University of Hartford's Entrepreneurial Center & Women's Business Center to support this important program for women entrepreneurs in the state," added NBT Bank Connecticut Regional President Andreas Kapetanopoulos.

Pitches will be judged on originality, impact, and business viability, and cash prizes will be awarded.

About the University of Hartford's Women's Business Center

The University of Hartford's Women's Business Center (WBC) helps women from diverse backgrounds and cultures achieve economic prosperity by providing the guidance and resources they need to start and grow small businesses. From business planning and financing to marketing and government contracting, the WBC offers the support, resources, and connections to help Connecticut's small business owners succeed. It is the largest initiative offered by the Entrepreneurial Center and part of the nationally renowned Barney School of Business. Funded in part by the US Small Business Administration, all services are offered remotely and are either free or low-cost with tuition assistance available.

About NBT Bank

NBT Bank offers personal banking, business banking, and wealth management services from locations in seven states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut. The bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp Inc., are headquartered in Norwich, NY. NBT Bancorp had assets of $10.8 billion as of September 30, 2020 and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NBTB. More information about NBT is available online at www.nbtbank.com. Member FDIC.

