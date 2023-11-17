The Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

17 Nov, 2023, 13:50 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH) and the Ontario government joined Cheryl Graden, Chief Legal and Enterprise Corporate Affairs Officer and Corporate Secretary, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day.

Continue Reading
The Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub Opens the Market Friday, November 17, 2023
The Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub Opens the Market Friday, November 17, 2023

The Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH) is a national network and accessible digital platform for sharing research and resources, and leading strategies. With 10 regional hubs and a network of more than 250 organizations, WEKH is designed to address the needs of diverse women entrepreneurs across regions and sectors. With the support of the Government of Canada, WEKH spreads its expertise from coast to coast, enabling service providers, academics, government and industry to enhance their support for women entrepreneurs. To learn more, please visit https://wekh.ca/.

Held annually on November 19, Women's Entrepreneurship Day is a day on which the work of women entrepreneurs is observed and discussed.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

TMX Group Closes the Market

TMX Group Closes the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from OWL ESG, Inc, MT Newswires, GIST Impact, Inrate, and Wall Street Horizon joined Elgin...
P3 2023 Conference Opens the Market

P3 2023 Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) joined Kevin Fernandes, Vice...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Women

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.