The Women of Improv Asylum Are Ready to Rock Galentine's Day this Year

Putting together a two-act sketch and improv revue that will run for one night only, director and main stage alum Patty Barrett has taken some of the funniest ladies from the main stage and NXT casts.

"Behind every strong woman is a whole tribe of other strong women cheering her on and I can't be more excited to be working with this group of women," says Barrett. "We've got some new exciting pieces, some favorite archive sketches, audience interactive scenes, and some musical improv to remind you what's at the core of your most important female friendships… and that's wine. And love. But mostly wine."

This special event is a unique celebration for women and their best friends, but everyone is invited. Tickets for the Galentine's Day show at Improv Asylum are $35, with the option to split bottles of wine and buckets of beer in the theatre. Who cares about the 14th of February? This year make Galentine's Day a celebration of self-worth!

For over 20 years, Improv Asylum has been Boston's best comedy. Located in the heart of the historic North End of Boston, Improv Asylum is open every day of the week with their signature sketch and improv main stage revue running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. With classes, corporate training and private events, the company has performed for over a million people — a number that continues to grow with the recent addition of their New York City location. Find out more information at www.impovasylum.com

