The Women Presidents Organization and JPMorgan Chase Open Nominations for the 2024 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led Companies

Global call for nominations is open now through February 19

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking are seeking nominees for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led Companies™ ranking. Nominations are open now and the deadline to apply is February 19, 2024.

The search is on for the 2024 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies.

This year's 50 Fastest honorees will be recognized at the WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum on May 15-17, 2024 in Colorado Springs, CO, and will gain access to networking and educational opportunities presented with JPMorgan Chase. New this year, honorees are also invited to participate in an Accelerator cohort to support networking, education and continued business growth. The Accelerator will meet three times per year and provide an opportunity for the 50 Fastest winners to address issues specific to fast-growing businesses.

"Established 17 years ago, this ranking stands as a testament to the phenomenal growth of women-led enterprises and their pivotal role in shaping the global economy. It is a celebration of the visionary women entrepreneurs steering these remarkable organizations to unprecedented success," emphasized Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "We extend an open invitation to women-owned or -led companies across all industries to apply and receive the recognition they deserve. The WPO, in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, remains committed to making this ranking an enduring platform for honoring excellence and inspiring the next generation of women leaders."

To be eligible, companies must be privately held, women-owned or led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the last five years. Applicants are not required to be members of the WPO and there is no cost to apply. All applications must be received by February 19, 2024.

The 50 companies honored in 2023 spanned a range of industries including athletic apparel, government, technology and more. Over the last two years, the WPO saw a significant increase in the size of businesses with average revenues increasing over $50 million from the 2022 50 Fastest list. The 2023 50 Fastest generated a combined $9.4 billion in revenues, up from $6.8 billion in 2022, and averaged 17 years in business, down from 18 years in 2022. Consistent with the trend of leaner teams, the average employee base decreased from 732 per business in 2022 to 450 in 2023.

"The 50 Fastest is more than a simple moment of recognition. It provides a platform for business leaders to build their networks and step into a community of likeminded, powerful executives," said Thelma Ferguson, JPMorgan Chase Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Vice Chair, Commercial Banking. "Each year, the new entrants to the ranking raise the bar for success, showcasing impressive growth and meaningful community impact. We are proud to join forces with the WPO once again to invite individuals to apply for the 2024 ranking and cannot wait to celebrate the newest 50 Fastest members in Colorado this spring."

For further information on the webinar or the 50 Fastest program, please visit women-presidents.com/50fastest.

A BOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE COMMERCIAL BANKING

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.

CONTACT:

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Elizabeth Connerat [email protected] Women Presidents Organization Kirsten Wynn [email protected]

SOURCE Women Presidents Organization