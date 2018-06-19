The Women Presidents' Organization Welcomes Wendy Drake as Newest Member of Prestigious Women's Business Organization

"I am very pleased to welcome Wendy Drake to the WPO," said Marsha Firestone, Ph.D., President and Founder of the WPO. "As a peer advisory organization for women business leaders of multi-million dollar companies, WPO membership is highly selective. Wendy Drake's membership in the WPO is a testament to her incredible success in business."

The Webster Group (www.webstergroupinc.com) is a Washington, D.C.-based, certified women-owned global event planning and production company with a portfolio of over 800 events. Specializing in corporate, nonprofit, association, and government sectors, The Webster Group's client events have been attended by U.S. presidents and first ladies, foreign heads of state and ambassadors, government and public figures, military leaders, entertainers and CEOs. "WPO provides such incredible resources and relationships to support women business leaders. I am certain this camaraderie will help me excel and advance The Webster Group, as well as my own leadership abilities," says Drake.

"We could not be more excited to have Wendy Drake join the Washington, D.C. Chapter of the WPO," said WPO Washington, D.C. Chapter Chair Renee Lewis, President of Pensare Group. "Through confidential and collaborative peer learning groups, WPO members learn new strategies for taking their businesses to the next level."

Requirements for membership to the WPO include annual revenue of at least $2 million ($1 million for service-based companies) and an ownership interest in the company. For more information about WPO membership, contact Tomi Jane DeTorres, Membership and Chair Coordinator, at tomijane@womenpresidentsorg.com.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, call 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter @womenpresidents. Like us on Facebook at Women Presidents' Organization.

Contact:

Susan Johnson

Women Presidents' Organization

sjohnson@womenpresidentsorg.com

212-688-4114 Office

917-601-5778 Mobile

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-women-presidents-organization-welcomes-wendy-drake-as-newest-member-of-prestigious-womens-business-organization-300668730.html

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization