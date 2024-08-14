The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital Announces 2024-25 Florida Forum Speaker Series Schedule

Featuring Rt Hon Boris Johnson, Deepak Chopra and Carl Hiaasen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital proudly announces the 2024-25 Florida Forum Speaker Series schedule. The visionary speakers and event dates are:

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom , Journalist and Author Rt Hon Boris Johnson on Oct. 29, 2024 . Johnson's memoir, Unleashed , will be released on Oct. 15, 2024 .

, Journalist and Author Rt Hon Boris Johnson on . Johnson's memoir, , will be released on . Physician, Author and world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation Deepak Chopra on Jan. 15, 2025 . Chopra's new book on the role of AI on well-being, Digital Dharma , will be released on Sept. 17, 2024 .

. Chopra's new book on the role of AI on well-being, , will be released on . Floridian, Journalist and Novelist Carl Hiaasen on Feb. 12, 2025 . Hiaasen's book, Bad Monkey, has been made into a 10-part series starring Vince Vaughn for Apple TV. It will debut Aug. 14 , 2024.

The Florida Forum series events will take place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Programs begin at 7 p.m.

For information on ticket subscriptions and sponsorships, visit www.thefloridaforum.com.

The series is made possible by long-time partners and generous sponsors Landstar, Wells Fargo and Florida Blue. This year's Florida Forum Speaker Series co-chairs are Randy DeFoor and Maxine McBride.

Presented by The Women's Board, the Florida Forum raises awareness and funds for Wolfson Children's Hospital, supporting its mission to ensure the finest available pediatric healthcare for all children. The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital is committed to raising $1.5 million for two new Kids Kare Mobile Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and other Wolfson Children's Hospital programs. The Kids Kare Mobile ICUs are part of Wolfson Children's Hospital's Neonatal and Pediatric Critical Care Transport fleet and include necessary life-support equipment for the transportation of critically ill and injured infants and children. Kids Kare vehicles and helicopters safely transport nearly 3,000 infants and children a year to Wolfson Children's Hospital for emergency neonatal and pediatric critical and trauma care. For more information, visit womensboardwch.com.

