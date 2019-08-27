The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Invests in the Next Generation of Business Leaders on National Student Future Ready Day

National Student Future Ready Day is an event designed to educate and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders through stimulating and interactive educational programming, weaving business, entrepreneurship, and industry-specific education into innovative activities that challenge and expand student thinking.

The inaugural National Student Future Ready Day will take place at Club Boulevard Magnet Elementary School in Durham, North Carolina, where more than 150 fourth- and fifth-grade students will be immersed in a day-long interactive entrepreneurship development program, with a special focus on team building and collaboration.

"Investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs is a critical part of our overall mission," says Pamela Prince-Eason, WBENC President and CEO. "National Student Future Ready Day presents a special opportunity to educate and inspire future leaders in business, particularly in STEAM fields."

WBENC Corporate Members have rallied behind the effort, as well. National Student Future Ready Day 2019 is sponsored by General Motors and Bristol-Myers Squibb, who not only provide financial support for the program, but will also lead sessions with students.

"At GM, we have worked closely with WBENC over the years to build and nurture a pipeline of diverse and innovative suppliers," says Reginald Humphrey, Senior Manager of Supplier Diversity at General Motors. "The Planet Mogul program and National Student Future Ready Day allows us to share our wisdom, but also take in inspiration from future leaders and changemakers."

Farryn Melton, SVP and Chief Procurement Officer at Bristol-Myers Squibb says it's important for young people to see leaders who look like them. "Our involvement with Planet Mogul and National Student Future Ready Day is really an extension of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and that starts with the youngest generation. Helping young students broaden their horizons and see a future through the eyes of current leaders is incredibly powerful."

With the support of Corporate Members, WBENC and Planet Mogul seek to expand National Student Future Ready Day in the coming years to reach more students and continue to help them build the skills and drive needed to make them "future ready."

For more information about National Student Future Ready Day, please visit www.wbenc.org/planet-mogul

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 15,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

