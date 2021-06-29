The Women's Health research Collaborative raises awareness for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding on the International Day of Action for Women's Health

About WHrC

WHrC is a global initiative focused on working with multi-stakeholder partners to identify gaps in women's health care and address unmet need. WHrC brings women's health to the forefront by promoting patient centered research and innovation to define and spread best practices related to women's health issues. Learn more at https://womenshealthresearchcollaborative.com/.

Learn more by reaching out to [email protected].

