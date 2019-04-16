RESTON, Va., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu announces the Wicked6 Cyber Games , a cybersecurity exhibition and fundraiser to be held at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on August 8, 2019 followed by the 6th Annual Cyberjutsu Women's Awards Reception .

In this exciting setting, purpose-built for online gaming, the Wicked6 Cyber Games takes its lead from the esports world. Six collegiate teams will compete head-to-head in preliminary, semi-final and championship rounds in an arena before an audience of avid fans in the presence of major fundraising supporters.

"As the demand for cybersecurity talent continues to grow, it is critical to provide a fun and engaging platform for competitors to hone their skills and showcase their talents to potential employers," said Mari Galloway, CEO of the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu. "Wicked6 will demonstrate how exciting cybersecurity can be and raise awareness of the profession."

Competitors will demonstrate ethical hacking skills in realistic simulations of industry-specific scenarios, like protecting a financial institution or defending a power grid, on a state-of-the-art platform designed to gamify cybersecurity.

Collegiate cyber teams interested in participating in Wicked6 can find out more information here . The registration deadline to participate is May 15, 2019.

"One of Wicked6's goals is to demonstrate how cyber skills develop and how players accomplish tasks in a competition environment," said Bobbie Stempfley, Director of the CERT Division of the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University. "A winning team exemplifies technical skills, teamwork, communication and leadership skills that directly map to sought-after IT security skills in the corporate environment."

Wicked6 will raise funds for the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu , a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to advance women in cybersecurity careers by promoting hands-on training, networking, resource-sharing and other professional opportunities. WSC organizes hacker camps, STEM camps, workshops, study groups, and speaker programs for girls and women beginning in middle school and extending through their professional careers.

Wicked6 sponsors will be a part of the promotion before and during the event. There are numerous ways for sponsors to get involved, from hosting a VIP suite to providing team stipends. For more information about sponsorships, please visit http://wicked6.com/sponsor/ .

The Women's Society of Cyberjutsu is joined in organizing Wicked6 by their marketing partner, Katzcy Consulting . An advisory board has been assembled, with members from the public and private sector with extensive expertise in all areas of cybersecurity, to guide event planning and execution.

About Women's Society of Cyberjutsu

Founded in 2012, the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC) is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit community, focused on empowering women in cybersecurity. WSC's mission is to advance women in cybersecurity careers by providing programs and partnerships that promote networking, education, training, resource-sharing and other professional opportunities.

The WSC community includes information security professionals, IT professionals, programmers, computer scientists and engineers, and women wanting to explore and join the field. Through its Cyberjutsu Girls Academy, WSC provides a unique hands-on curriculum focused on securing information technology to encourage girls to embrace and pursue STEM-related subjects and professions. For more information, visit http://beacyber.ninja .

About KATZCY Consulting

Katzcy Consulting, located in Reston, Virginia is an expert team of growth hackers for technology and cyber security businesses. We provide growth consulting and digital marketing support aligned to sales and product goals. Our experts assist clients in designing impactful go-to-market strategies and translating their vision into achievable, progressive actions. From CMO-for-hire to full marketing operations, we team with our clients to help them grow. We are a woman-owned, small business and passionate about engaging with our communities. Visit the website at www.katzcy.com .

About HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino, is the first dedicated esports arena on the Strip and the flagship venue of Allied Esports' global property network spanning North America, Europe and China. The 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art arena features a multilevel modular design with a two-story LED video wall, telescopic seating, 120 PC and console stations, and a world-class production facility. Since its opening in 2018, the arena has played host to some of the most popular esports entertainment events, including Ninja Vegas '18, Capcom Cup 2018, League of Legends All-Star 2018 and the 2018 NHL World Gaming Championship, and is home to the first esports variety show, PlayTime with KittyPlays. For schedules, tickets and more information, visit hyperxesalv.com and follow @HyperXESALV. For more information about Allied Esports and its global network of properties, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.

