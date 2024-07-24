The Women's Sports Foundation® Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the Sports 4 Life Program, Announces Largest Funding Pool and Grant Class Since Inception

Co-founding Partner ESPN, National Partner Gatorade and the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF®) honor 10 years of this powerful initiative by awarding a historic $500,000 to 50 community organizations supporting girls of color through sports.

WNBA legend Sue Bird honors the Foundation's 50th anniversary with a special donation in partnership with CarMax to the Sports 4 Life program.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Sports Foundation (WSF) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Sports 4 Life program by announcing the largest grant pool and class since the program's inception in 2014. This national initiative – co-founded by ESPN and supported by Gatorade – utilizes the power of sport to build a solid foundation for Black, African-American, Hispanic and Native American girls to thrive in sport and in life. Thanks to a special donation from Sue Bird in partnership with CarMax in honor of the Foundation's 50th anniversary and additional contributions from supporters, WSF is distributing a historic $500,000 via $10,000 grants to 50 organizations across 22 states, and Washington, D.C., helping fuel and diversify opportunities for more than 9,500 girls across 40 traditional, non-traditional, and adaptive sports.

Sports 4 Life embodies WSF's 50-year legacy as it has worked to build a more equitable future for girls both on and off the field of play, especially where disparities persist. WSF's latest research report, " Thriving Through Sport: The Transformative Impact on Girls' Mental Health ," illuminated that participating in supportive sport environments positively impacts girls' mental health, yet girls who identify as white are more likely to participate in sport than their non-white peers. The data clearly shows that getting more girls of color in the game is paramount to helping them live healthier, more enriched lives. That is why WSF is proud to amplify that since inception, Sports 4 Life has funded 254 organizations across 40 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, providing $2.8 million in grants to nearly 90,000 girls participating in over 40 sports.

"For 50 years and counting, a simple belief has fueled our mission at the Women's Sports Foundation – when girls play, they lead and we all win," said WSF CEO Danette Leighton. "The impact we have been able to make with this powerful initiative wouldn't be possible without the shared vision of our co-founding partner ESPN, the continued support of Gatorade, and thanks to this year's donation from Sue Bird and CarMax, we are able to celebrate its 10-year milestone by reaching even more girls in communities who lack sport access."

This year's grant recipients cover a gamut of traditional, non-traditional and adaptive sports opportunities for girls, including figure skating, flag football, and skateboarding. Thanks to Bird's contribution, five of the grants will go to community organizations who specialize in teaching basketball, a sport she built a legendary career in and continues to invest in today.

"Even if girls don't go on to become professional athletes, participating in sport at a young age helps build necessary skills that will benefit them throughout their lifetimes," said Bird. "That's why I am proud to support WSF's Sports 4 Life program as it continues to eliminate barriers to sport for BIPOC girls, surrounding them with a community to learn from and be inspired by."

The program has had a profound impact on those who participate, particularly in perseverance, education and leadership. According to WSF's Communities at the Forefront report, which collected and analyzed data from Sports 4 Life grant recipients, 97% of girls agreed they would keep trying until they reached their goals, while 92% said participating in their programs helped them get better grades. Furthermore, many reported that after a single season of participation, they were far more likely to be involved in leadership and community activities, compared to when they first entered the programs.

"ESPN is proud to celebrate 10 years of Sports 4 Life and its impact on young girls of color nationwide," said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. "When we created Sports 4 Life with the Women's Sports Foundation, we understood that girls of color were disproportionately excluded from opportunities to play sports. Today, we are proud of how innovative grant making is shifting the narrative, and we are committed to continue investing in young girls of color through Sports 4 Life so that they can enjoy the many benefits and gain leadership skills that come from playing sports."

Thirty-five of the 50 community organizations are new to Sports 4 Life funding, further expanding the reach of this powerful initiative. Helping girls of color play, compete and lead – in sports and beyond – for a decade, the program has had a generational impact with many of the participants from the inaugural class now holding leadership positions at the organizations who encouraged them to #KeepPlaying. Read more about their stories here.

"As a multi-year partner of the Women's Sports Foundation, and supporter of Sports 4 Life, Gatorade celebrates the 10th anniversary of the program and its impact on girls across the country," said Jennifer Schmit, senior director, Gatorade Community Marketing & Impact. "We are aligned with WSF in believing in the transformative power of sport and are committed to creating more opportunities for girls to play – and stay – in sports."

Learn more and meet our 2024 grant recipients here .

