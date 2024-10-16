The Women's Sports Foundation Celebrates 50 Years of Impact at Its Annual Salute to Women in Sports®

A renowned leader and champion of the entire women's sports ecosystem, the Foundation honored the 1999 U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Kimbra and Mark Walter, and the 2024 WNBA rookie class, as it commemorated 50 years of changing the game at the biggest night in women's sports.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF®) celebrated 50 years of impact at its Annual Salute to Women in Sports. Recognized as one of the biggest nights in women's sports, the event brought together hundreds of women athletes and leaders – Olympians, Paralympians, legendary icons, team owners, leagues, brands and more – reflective of WSF's renown for being a leader and champion of the entire women's sports ecosystem. The event commemorated five decades of game changers in tribute to the Foundation's profound history, while also looking ahead to the next 50 years of its advocacy and impact. The program spotlighted WSF's legacy of amplifying the vital societal and cultural impact that is made when girls and women play, and it celebrated pivotal moments in women's sports, along with fellow advocates in the fight for gender equity. Honored this evening with WSF's Salute awards were the 1999 U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (The 99ers™), Kimbra and Mark Walter, and the 2024 WNBA rookie class. The Salute was held at Cipriani Wall Street® in New York City and presented by WSF National Partners Delta Air Lines, ESPN, Gatorade, NBC Sports, and TIAA, with additional support from Photo Station Partner, DraftKings and Reception Partner, Ally.

The event was a culmination of WSF's year-long anniversary campaign, 50 years of Changing the Game. From co-hosting an exclusive reception for Women's History Month – to honor the societal impact of women in sports - with the Vice President of the United States and celebrating its 50-year legacy by lighting the iconic Empire State Building in WSF colors, to launching two new breakthrough research reports in the critical areas of leadership and mental health and proudly joining USTA in advocating for the Congressional Gold Medal in honor of WSF's founder - who will be the first individual woman athlete to receive this prestigious honor, it has been a year for the history books, fitting of WSF leadership and legacy.

Fifty years ago, shortly following the enactment of Title IX – the landmark law that helped pave the way for girls' and women's participation in sports – WSF was founded by sports icon and social justice pioneer Billie Jean King as one of the first organizations to recognize the powerful connection between sport, equity and society. What was started by WSF's visionary founder in 1974 with a $5,000 check, has grown into a multifaceted organization that has invested over $100 million to help girls and women play, compete, and lead – in sports and beyond – without barriers.

"I knew there needed to be an organization who would protect Title IX so that girls and women could have equal access and opportunities in sports – that is why I started the Women's Sports Foundation," said WSF founder Billie Jean King. "WSF has been changing the game for five decades through its research, advocacy, education, and community programming, and by amplifying the impact of sports participation on girls' and women's lives, and how vital that is for society. We must all remain committed to protecting the progress made, while working toward a future where the playing field is truly level, because equality in sports leads to equality in life."

The honorees for this year's awards included:

Wilma Rudolph Courage Award, presented by Delta Air Lines, recognizes a woman athlete or a team who exhibits extraordinary courage in their athletic performance, demonstrates the ability to overcome adversity, makes significant contributions to sports, and serves as a role model.

The 1999 U.S. Women's National Soccer Team – Twenty-five years ago, this team's victory over China in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup changed the trajectory of women's sports both on and off the pitch. Their success was the catalyst for establishing the first women's professional soccer league, and their courageous advocacy for equal pay and better working conditions set the example for future leagues across women's sports to follow. Read more here .

The Billie Jean King Leadership Award, recognizes an individual or group who demonstrates outstanding leadership and makes significant contributions to the advancement of women through achievements in sport and the workplace.

Kimbra and Mark Walter – visionary investors who went all-in on a new professional women's league, launching the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL.) The six-team league dropped the puck on its inaugural season in January 2024 , leading to record-breaking attendance, viewership, social engagement and new partnerships. Read more here .

Next Gen Award, presented by the U.S. Air Force, recognizes a group of women athletes who have influenced the way their sport has been watched, played and perceived.

2024 WNBA rookie class – Coming into a league already steeped in talent and thrilling competition, this rookie class spurred tremendous draft day excitement and delivered throughout the season, breaking records and building on the league's 28-year history. Standing on a powerful foundation forged by the hundreds of women who built this sport and league for decades, this class is boldly carrying the torch forward. Read more here .

No matter the level of play, the profound impact of sport participation continues to reverberate across culture and society – a vital connection that WSF has amplified for decades, from their impactful, evidenced-based research. The Foundation recently published its 'Play to Lead' report – a first of its kind study canvassing seven generations of women in their 20s, 30s and up to 80s – that shows the skills, traits and experiences girls learn through the transformative power of sport can build a vibrant leadership pipeline that benefits society and bolsters the economy. Further, the Foundation's 'Thriving Through Sport' report published earlier this year, demonstrates how sport participation cultivates positive mental health in girls, fostering lower levels of anxiety and depression, and higher levels of meaning and purpose.

"The leaders of tomorrow are the girls and women of today, and that is why it is imperative we support and invest in their limitless potential on and off the field of play," said WSF CEO, Danette Leighton. "Tonight was a powerful celebration of the Women's Sports Foundation's 50th anniversary and the game-changing athletes and leaders who join us in our mission of reaching true equity in sports. Great progress has been made, but there is much more work to do. The stakes are high; we cannot take access and opportunity for granted. Our research continues to show the world that sports are not a nice-to-have, but a must-have for ALL girls and women; because when girls play, they lead, and we all win."

More information about the Annual Salute can be found here .

