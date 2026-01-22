The Women's Sports Foundation Welcomes New President and Board of Trustees Members

Swin Cash Assumes the Role of Women's Sports Foundation President. Diana Flores, Molly Levinson, and Sloane Stephens Join the Board of Trustees. Stacey Allaster Named Board Chair-Elect.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Sports Foundation (WSF®) announces the addition of new members and leaders of its Board of Trustees including the appointment of Swin Cash, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, as Board President, and new Board of Trustees members: Diana Flores, global flag football champion, two-time gold medalist, Captain of the Mexican Flag Football team and NFL and IFAF ambassador; Molly Levinson, founder and CEO of TLG, one of the top strategic communications and stakeholder engagement advisory firms in the U.S.; and Sloane Stephens, Grand Slam champion, Olympian, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Additionally, current Trustee Stacey Allaster, Chief Executive of Professional Tennis for the USTA, has been named Board Chair-Elect.

These appointments bring together leaders across professional sports, business, and media at a pivotal moment for girls' and women's sports. Together they strengthen WSF's ability to expand participation, advance opportunity, and drive lasting change for girls and women at every level of play.

For more than 50 years, WSF has worked to break barriers to access and opportunity in sport. WSF research proves that sports are more than just games; sports are transformative tools to build stronger leaders, healthier communities and more equitable societies. The Foundation connects the science of why sports matter to the systems that make access possible.

"We are thrilled to have Swin step into the role of Foundation President and to welcome Diana, Molly and Sloane to our Board of Trustees, while elevating Stacey to Chair-elect,' said WSF CEO Danette Leighton. "This powerful group understands what is at stake—and what is possible—when girls and women are given equal access to sport. Our research is clear: sport participation builds confidence, teamwork, resilience, and lifelong health. But opportunities are still far from equal. That is why WSF remains steadfast in our mission to ensure every girl and woman has the chance to play, compete, and lead."

As president, Cash takes on a mission-driven role, helping to amplify WSF's voice across sports and culture, inspire the next generation, and build new connections that further the Foundation's impact. She succeeds outgoing president Scout Bassett, Paralympian and world record holder in Track & Field. Flores, Levinson, and Stephens join the WSF Board of Trustees—a cross-sector group of leaders from professional sports, teams and leagues, media, business, and academia—united by a shared commitment to advancing the health, societal and economic benefits of sport participation for all girls and women.

"The Women's Sports Foundation has long been a force opening doors and expanding opportunity for girls and women in sports," said Cash. "As president, I'm honored to build on that legacy by strengthening cultural and intergenerational connections and helping ensure the doors opened by our trailblazers remain wide for the next generation."

Learn more about the newest members of WSF board leadership by reading their professional biography highlights below:

Swin Cash

Swin Cash is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and a trailblazer in sports leadership, media, and philanthropy. She is a commentator for NBA on Prime, and the Founder & CEO of She's Got Time, a pioneering lifestyle and media company building the first holistic ecosystem for women shaping careers across the sports industry. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development at the team level in the NBA. Throughout her career, Cash established herself as one of the most accomplished athletes in women's basketball. She is a three-time WNBA champion (2003, 2006, 2010), four-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2012). She was also named one of the WNBA's Top 20 Most Influential Players of all time. Cash has also been a dynamic voice in sports media, with experience across Turner Sports, CBS Sports, MSG Network, and now NBA on Prime Video as a Studio Analyst & Front Office Insider. She founded Cash for Kids and launched She's Got Time in 2022, expanding her impact through summits, content, fashion, and community. In 2025, she was inducted as an Honorary Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. A committed philanthropist and global advocate, Cash champions equity, empowerment, and transformative leadership across sport and culture. Despite her many accolades, she treasures her roles as wife to Steve Canal and mother to their two sons, Saint and Syer.

Diana Flores

Diana Flores is captain of Mexico's National Flag Football Team, a global flag football ambassador for both the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), and a renowned champion of flag football's historic growth. She led Mexico to a gold medal at the 2022 World Games and a repeat victory over the United States in 2025, helping to elevate the sport on a global stage. Flores also starred in the NFL's groundbreaking "Run With It" Super Bowl ad campaign, becoming one of the most recognizable faces in flag football and inspiring a worldwide reimagining of women's sports. She most recently was awarded the Women's Sports Foundation's inaugural Re-Writing the Game Award celebrating her as a trailblazer that has challenged and changed the way women's sports are played, watched, and perceived and her lasting impact on the future. This month in partnership with the iconic how-to series publisher, Flores published her first book, Flag Football for Dummies, to educate and make flag football more accessible globally.

Molly Levinson

Molly Levinson is the founder and CEO of TLG, one of the top strategic communications and stakeholder engagement advisory firms in the U.S. She is a trusted advisor to influential organizations and leaders on corporate reputation and brand issues at the intersection of financial markets, policy, the law, and media. Levinson has led hundreds of brand- and market-defining global corporate affairs efforts navigating mission-critical inflection points for clients including Fortune 100 companies spanning across industries and sectors, family offices, institutions of higher education, professional services and law firms, healthcare systems, prominent individuals, and global nonprofit and civic organizations. Levinson has also led communications efforts for professional sports leagues, teams, and athletes, serving as a leading architect of the effort to achieve pay equality for the U.S. Women's National soccer team. Before founding TLG, Levinson spent more than a decade as an Emmy-award winning news executive. During that time, she served as Political Director at CNN and CBS, where she led political reporting, oversaw the networks' Decision Desks, and directed coverage. She also serves on the Boards of Advisors for Athletes Unlimited, the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, and the Jewish Theological Seminary. Levinson graduated cum laude from Wellesley College.

Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens is a Grand Slam champion, Olympian, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and one of the most accomplished American tennis players of her generation. Known for her power and grace on the court, Stephens first made international headlines when she won the 2017 US Open, becoming the fifth American woman in the Open Era to win the title. She has consistently ranked among the world's top players, reaching a career-high WTA ranking of No. 3. Off the court, Stephens is a passionate advocate for education, equity, and community impact. She founded the Sloane Stephens Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing opportunities for underserved youth through education, tennis, and mental wellness programming. Since its launch in 2013, the foundation has positively impacted thousands of students in California. She most recently was honored with the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award at the 2025 ESPY Awards for her work with the foundation. Tapping into her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for wellness, Stephens founded Doc & Glo in 2024, the all-gender, sustainable, self-care brand featuring products made of clean, botanical formulas, designed for active lifestyles and bodies in motion. Stephens is a global brand partner, collaborating with leading companies in sports, fashion, and wellness. With an authentic voice and strong social presence, she uses her platform to champion causes close to her heart, including mental health awareness, diversity in sports, and youth empowerment. Respected for her resilience and leadership, Stephens continues to inspire on and off the court, building a legacy rooted in excellence, advocacy, and impact.

Stacey Allaster

Stacey Allaster is currently the Chief Executive of Professional Tennis at the USTA, where she previously served as the first woman US Open Tournament Director, setting the strategic vision for the iconic international sports and entertainment event. Before the USTA, she led the WTA Tour as Chairman and CEO, doubling player compensation and expanding women's tennis globally, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. A dedicated advocate for gender equality, Allaster was awarded the Order of Canada, the highest civilian honor in her home country, for her trailblazing work for gender equality and mentorship. She remains a tireless advocate to using the power of sport to change girls' lives, advance diverse leadership, and drive lasting equity in the sports world.

For a complete list of the Women's Sports Foundation's Board of Trustees, please click here .

About the Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation® (WSF®) exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate, and a catalyst for tomorrow's leaders. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we are one of the first organizations to recognize the powerful connection between sport access, equity, and society. For over 50 years, WSF has been changing the game through its research, advocacy, and community programming, investing over $115 million to help girls and women play, compete, and lead – in sports and beyond – without barriers. A leader and champion of the entire women's sports ecosystem, WSF amplifies the vital societal and cultural impact that is made when girls and women play sports. When girls play, they lead, and we all win!® To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org.

Media Contacts:

Patty Bifulco

Women's Sports Foundation

631.230.3322

[email protected]

Kandice Miller

Women's Sports Foundation

479.409.7779

[email protected]

SOURCE Women's Sports Foundation