The Women's Sports Foundation Welcomes Seven New Trustees Who Will Help Propel its 50-Year Legacy into 2025 and Beyond

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 1, the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF®) is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Trustees. This innovative group of cross-sector professionals join WSF on the heels of its 2024 50th anniversary celebrations and will help propel its 50-year legacy into 2025 and beyond. The new trustees include: Val Ackerman, Commissioner of the BIG EAST Conference and founding President of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA); Stacey Allaster, United States Tennis Association's (USTA) Chief Executive of Professional Tennis and first woman to be appointed as US Open Tournament Director; David Friedman, President of Earlystone Management Inc., who oversaw the team's investments in Athletes Unlimited (AU) and the Monarch Collective; Rachel Garcia, Olympic silver medalist and the most decorated softball pitcher in NCAA history; Alexander Popov, Partner and Head of Private Credit of Carlyle Group, a global investment firm that recently jointly acquired the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Seattle Reign FC; Bill Shelton, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Group 1001, who is the co-founder of Parity Now; and Gabby Thomas, world-renowned sprinter and five-time Olympic medalist in Track & Field. WSF President Scout Bassett will continue in her role for a second year.

"We are delighted to welcome Val, Stacey, David, Rachel, Alexander, Bill and Gabby to the WSF Board of Trustees and are thrilled Scout will continue leading as the Foundation's President in 2025," said WSF CEO Danette Leighton. "WSF's 50th anniversary milestone served as a reminder that our vital mission is as important today as it was in 1974 with our latest research reports proving why sport is a must-have for all girls and women. Each member joining WSF's Board brings a unique set of skills, perspectives and experiences that will help guide us into the next 50 years by fueling our mission and deepening our impact as we work to get more girls and women in the game because when they play, they lead, and we all win."

Ackerman, Allaster, Friedman, Garcia, Popov, Shelton and Thomas are joining a board that has helped WSF greatly influence and impact the entire sports ecosystem over the past five decades. Members hail from professional sports, teams and leagues, collegiate conferences, media entities, and the public and private sectors, including powerhouse brands and academia. This seasoned group of trustees join in a shared passion and drive to empower girls and women to play, compete and lead – in sports and beyond – without barriers.

"I am truly honored and excited to continue my tenure as WSF President and we are as determined as ever to reach true equity on the field of play, the front office, the boardroom and beyond," said WSF President Scout Bassett. "As we usher in 2025 by introducing our new trustees, a significant milestone of 2024 – WSF's 50th anniversary – remains high on our radar. Together, I look forward to continuing our fight to protect Title IX by advocating for athletes of all abilities to benefit from its full promise, while propelling WSF's critical mission forward so we remain an essential resource for all girls and women in the decades to come."

Learn more about the newest members of WSF board leadership by reading their professional biography highlights below:

Val Ackerman

Hailed as one of the few sports executives who has held leadership positions at the elite level of both men's and women's sports, Ackerman was named the fifth Commissioner of the BIG EAST Conference in 2013. At the helm of the BIG EAST, she has presided over the rebirth of the conference following its 2013 reconfiguration and its continuation as one of the country's premier college sports conferences. Over the past decade, the BIG EAST has brought home four of the last eight men's basketball national titles, as well as national crowns in men's soccer, men's lacrosse and women's cross country. Ackerman established the BIG EAST's current headquarters location in New York City and has overseen its fruitful partnerships with Fox Sports and Madison Square Garden, entering into a successor media rights agreement in 2024 that will provide broad national television coverage for BIG EAST basketball through 2031 and a new venue licensing agreement that will keep the Garden as the home of the BIG EAST men's basketball tournament through 2032. Prior to her BIG EAST tenure, she served as President of USA Basketball for the 2005-08 term, leading the organization to an overall competitive record of 222-23 and gold medal performances by the U.S. men's and women's basketball teams at the 2008 Olympics. She also spent eight years as the U.S. representative to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Preceding her efforts at the international level, Ackerman spent 16 years in professional basketball, including eight years in various roles at the NBA followed by her appointment as the WNBA's first President, where she guided the league to its much-heralded launch in 1997 and oversaw its day-to-day operations for its first eight seasons. She is an inductee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2021), the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame (2011), the New Jersey Hall of Fame (2021) and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame (2023).

Stacey Allaster

As a globally recognized sport and entertainment leader, Allaster has dedicated her career to creating opportunities for people of all ages to engage in sport, while shaping the future of professional tennis through strategic leadership and groundbreaking initiatives. Currently, as Chief Executive, Professional Tennis, and US Open Tournament Director at the United States Tennis Association (USTA), she sets the strategic vision for the US Open, one of the world's most iconic sport and entertainment events, and her appointment as Tournament Director made history, as she became the first woman to hold the role in the USTA's 140-year history. Prior to joining the USTA, she led the Women's Tennis Association (WTA Tour), first as President and later as Chairman and CEO. Under her leadership, the WTA saw dramatic growth, increasing player compensation by 100% and expanding women's tennis across global markets, particularly through the development of a robust strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. A tireless and dedicated advocate to advance gender equality, Allaster was awarded the Order of Canada, the highest civilian honor in her home country, in recognition of her trailblazing work for women's sports, gender equality and her mentorship in the field of sports management. Her contributions to tennis and sports management continue to inspire future generations, as she remains committed to using the power of sport to change girls' lives, creating more senior professional opportunities for diverse leaders, and driving lasting equity within the sports world.

David Friedman

With over 30 years of experience in global commercial real estate, Friedman is the President of Earlystone Management Inc., a private investment company with significant real estate holdings that also invests in the women's sports ecosystem. Friedman sees women's sports for what they are – smart business – and he accordingly facilitated Earlystone's investment in Athletes Unlimited and more recently a commitment to the Monarch Collective. Prior to his tenure at Earlystone, Friedman founded Ella Valley Capital where he continues to counsel, asset manage and invest in real estate on behalf of privately owned companies. His experience extends across opportunistic, value-add and core real estate investments in all asset classes including stadiums, office buildings, parking, storage, retail and residential real estate. He also serves on the Boards of Trustees for Edison Properties and 17 West 71st Corp and attends all Athletes Unlimited Board meetings as a representative of Earlystone. He is a proud season ticket holder of the New York Liberty and has a B.A. from Cornell University and a J.D. from New York Law School.

Rachel Garcia

As one of the most decorated softball pitchers in NCAA history, Garcia was a five-year letter winner at UCLA, where she finished her collegiate career with 996 strikeouts in 749.0 innings and also posted a .337 career batting average at the plate with 214 hits, including 43 home runs. Her international experience includes helping Team USA win a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games, as well as helping the United States win the 2022 WBSC Pan American Championship, registering a team-high 16 strikeouts over 10.0 innings during round-robin play while allowing just two hits. Garcia also pitched a complete game victory against Canada in the playoff round, striking out five hitters in an 8-2 verdict. Further, she helped Team USA win the gold medal and had a walk-off hit against Japan in the semifinals and also led Team USA to Gold medals at the 2019 Japan Cup and 2019 Pan American Games. In 2023, she was crowned champion of Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball League, where she has consistently topped the leaderboard throughout her AU Pro Softball career. In 2022, she was named assistant softball coach at UC San Diego, carrying on the legacy of her former coaches Marty Tyson and Lisa Fernandez, who she says are people who have made a difference in her life. Rachel is a long-time advocate for the Women's Sports Foundation, serving as a WSF Captain, where she has participated in virtual events and fundraising campaigns for the Foundation, and has been involved in the organization's Athlete Ambassador Program events.

Alexander Popov

Immersed in winning investment activities for more than 25 years, Popov is the Head of Private Credit and Head of Carlyle Credit Opportunities and is also a member of the Carlyle Credit Opportunities Investment Committee and the Carlyle Strategic Partners Funds Investment Committees. In 2024, he led the Carlyle Groups' joint acquisition of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise the Seattle Reign FC and seeks to grow the club and the firm's Global Credit division wider by focusing on sports, media and technology. Prior to joining Carlyle, Popov was a Managing Director at HPS Investment Partners (f/k/a Highbridge Principal Strategies), where he served from 2008 to 2016. At HPS, he led investment activities in the United States for HPS Mezzanine Funds I & II and was a member of the Investment Committee for HPS Mezzanine Fund III and HPS' firm-wide Credit Committee. He founded and led the firm's real estate credit platform and served as a member of the Board and Investment Committee of the joint venture between HPS and The Related Companies. Before joining HPS in 2008, he worked at Oaktree Capital Management, focusing on credit investments across various sectors and earlier in his career, he worked at American Capital Strategies and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. He received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Bill Shelton

Shelton is an entrepreneur and Wall Street veteran, and a lifelong athlete who believes competition brings out the best in people, teams and businesses. His more than 25 years of business experience include stints as a managing director at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. He currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President at Group 1001, where he is responsible for the sales and marketing efforts within the life and annuity businesses, which include Gainbridge, Delaware Life and Annuity and Clear Spring Life and Annuity. As a long-time advocate for equity and inclusion, Shelton has a track record of showing it is not just possible, it is good business. As co-founder and board member of Parity Now, a sports and technology company focused on improving the lives of elite women athletes, he seeks to utilize analytics and tech to bridge the gender pay gap in sports sponsorships and endorsements. Shelton also serves on the Board of Global Fund for Women. He is a former Board member of USA Track & Field (USATF) and continues to serve as a mentor to several former and current Track & Field athletes, as well as athletes from the NBA and NFL. He earned a track scholarship to Texas A&M and his most recent sports accomplishments include being a former USATF Masters American Record Holder (4x400) and recent winner at both Penn Relays and Millrose Games.

Gabby Thomas

Thomas has established herself as one of the world's premier sprinters, excelling in both the 100-meter and 200-meter events. Thomas' legacy was etched in history when she became the second-fastest woman in the 200-meter, first setting a time of 21.61 seconds at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, then improving it to 21.60 seconds at the 2023 USATF Championships. Her impressive accolades include three gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, two medals at the 2023 World Championships, two medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and a 2018 NCAA title in the 200-meter. She joined the professional circuit in October 2018, under the sponsorship of New Balance, demonstrating her ability to balance both her professional and academic pursuits successfully. Despite facing health challenges, such as overcoming a benign tumor on her liver in 2021, Thomas has continued to compete at a high level, setting personal best times of 11.00 seconds in the 100 m, 21.60 seconds in the 200 m, and 49.68 seconds in the 400 m. Her resilience and dedication have cemented her status as one of the world's most prominent athletes. In addition to her accomplishments on the track, Thomas graduated from Harvard University in 2019 with a degree in neurobiology and global health. Following graduation, she earned a master's degree in epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. In addition to advocating for equity in sport, Thomas is an advocate for diversity in STEM fields and uses her platform to encourage young people, especially young women of color, to pursue careers in science and technology.

About the Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation® (WSF®) exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate, and a catalyst for tomorrow's leaders. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we are one of the first organizations to recognize the powerful connection between sport access, equity, and society. For 50 years and counting, WSF has been changing the game through its research, advocacy, and community programming, investing over $100 million to help girls and women play, compete, and lead – in sports and beyond – without barriers. A leader and champion of the entire women's sports ecosystem, WSF amplifies the vital societal and cultural impact that is made when girls and women play sports. When girls play, they lead, and we all win!TM To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org .

