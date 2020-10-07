The Wonderful Company Announces $500,000 Expansion Of Its COVID-19 Relief Fund To The California Wine Region

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wonderful Company, which is dedicated to harvesting health around the world, announced today that it has extended its previously announced $1 million COVID-19 relief fund in California's Central Valley to create a $500,000 additional fund specific to the San Luis Obispo and Sonoma Counties. The JUSTIN and Landmark COVID-19 relief funds will each receive $250,000 in additional funding for local organizations and schools affected by COVID-19 and the recent catastrophic California wildfires.

"Our state has been hit hard by COVID-19 and the recent wildfires, and we want to be there for the residents and our employees on the front lines," said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of Philanthropy at The Wonderful Company. "By establishing these JUSTIN and Landmark relief funds, we can support the organizations and schools that are having the greatest impact in California's wine region."

The $1 million COVID-19 relief fund was established by Stewart and Lynda Resnick in August 2020 to support local programs, services, and resources in California's Central Valley that were affected by COVID-19 either by state and federal budget cuts or in response to new critical needs. Non-profit organizations and schools that demonstrate community impact were eligible to apply for funding. Recently, the Wonderful Company announced the first fifteen Central Valley grantees, including California Farmworker Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County, and California State University, Bakersfield.

The application process is now open for COVID-19 and fire relief grants ranging from $1,000-$50,000. To receive priority, submissions must be received by October 31, 2020 or until funds are exhausted. All participating organizations will be notified of the status of their application in November. To learn more about the submission process and requirements, please visit https://www.justinwinegrants.com/ for SLO County applicants and https://www.landmarkwinegrants.com/ for Sonoma County applicants.

Since their launch in 2013 and 2014, the JUSTIN and Landmark Community Grants programs have been supporting local organizations that strive to make their communities a better place to live and work. This year, Wonderful has significantly expanded the scope and funding of these existing programs as a part of a proactive and concerted company-wide fight against COVID-19. Each year, The Wonderful Company invests millions of dollars in far-reaching community development, education, and health and wellness programs across the Central Valley and beyond, with the goal of enriching and enhancing the lives of our employees who live there.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN® Wines, JNSQ® Wines, and Landmark® Wines.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com , or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr .

About Stewart and Lynda Resnick

Philanthropists and entrepreneurs Stewart and Lynda Resnick are co-owners of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands, which include Wonderful Pistachios®, Wonderful® Halos®, POM Wonderful®, FIJI® Water, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. The Resnicks have a long-standing commitment to sustainability and giving back. Their philanthropy includes historic gifts to local institutions including UCLA, LACMA, and Caltech, and a transformational effort in California's Central Valley where they support paradigm-changing work in community engagement, health and wellness, and education.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Located in Paso Robles, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world- class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties. Widely recognized for their iconic ISOSCELES® Bordeaux-style blend, JUSTIN is also known for their Cabernet Sauvignon. The Vineyard estate, located at 11680 Chimney Rock Road, features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST Inn®, and a Restaurant—making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three options. In September 2018, a new second location, the JUSTIN Downtown Tasting Room opened introducing an expansive wine-tasting bar, lounge, and a full dining room that's situated prominently on the square along Downtown City Park in the heart of Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through discerning fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the Winery via JUSTIN's Tasting Room, online store or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about what makes JUSTIN unique, visit www.justinwine.com .

About Landmark Vineyards

Nestled at the base of the Mayacamas Mountain Range in the Sonoma Valley, Landmark® Vineyards epitomizes the rustic grace and beauty of Sonoma County. Since 1974, Landmark has been dedicated to producing handcrafted, ultra-premium Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, sourcing grapes from unique vineyard sites throughout California to create rich, balanced wines. Its Hop Kiln Estate is a registered California Historical Landmark and expands Landmark Vineyards' presence with two tasting rooms and properties in Sonoma and the Russian River Valley. Their signature wine, the Overlook Chardonnay, has appeared on The Wine Spectator Top 100 list six times. Landmark's wines may be purchased via select wine shops and restaurants, or directly from Landmark's Tasting Room, online store, or through membership in the Wine Society. To discover more about Landmark's remarkable approach to winemaking, visit www.landmarkwine.com.

