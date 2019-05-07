NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

The The regulations for GHG emissions and the use of bioenergy in heating systems will trigger the wood fuels market growth during the forecast period. The US EPA has been developing common-sense regulatory initiatives for reducing emissions and improving efficiency in emission reduction. In addition, the US EPA has also been supporting the use of CHP due to its cost-effective reduction in GHG emissions and improved fuel efficiency. Some governments are also imposing mandatory obligations and incentives including grants, subsidies, and energy taxes, which, in turn, have increased the share of wood fuels market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the wood fuels market will register a CAGR of nearly 9% by 2023.







Market Overview

Increasing the use of biomass fuels

One of the growth drivers of the global wood fuels market is the increasing use of biomass fuels. The increasing adoption of biomass fuel across the globe for power generation will support the growth of the global wood fuels market.

Challenges associated with CHP plants

One of the challenges in the growth of the global wood fuels market is the challenges associated with CHP plants. The challenges associated with the development of CHP plants restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the wood fuels market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Organization is focusing on developing top-quality products in minimal time at a low price to remain competitive in the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



