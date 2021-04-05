The Woodhouse Day Spa Signs New Franchise Agreement To Develop First-Ever Location In North Carolina

DENVER, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodhouse Day Spa, a high-end day spa franchise, announced today that it has inked a franchise agreement to develop a location in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. The new spa, which is slated to open in Winter 2022, will officially expand the brand's footprint into its 22nd state.

Spearheading The Woodhouse Day Spa's North Carolina development are Sonal Patel and Esha Ray. Sonal is a distinguished multi-unit franchisee with more than 17 years of franchise industry experience, previously operating six Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins locations for 10 years. Since 2014, she has owned and operated two JEI Learning Centers in Cary, North Carolina, where she currently resides. Esha is a global supply chain expert, food importer and investor who will be Sonal's business partner in this new venture. The two entrepreneurs are very passionate about luxury spas and have traveled all over the world for the best experiences.

"Being a longtime franchise operator and somewhat of a high-end luxury spa connoisseur, I was thrilled when I found The Woodhouse Day Spa because it felt like two of my worlds colliding," said Sonal Patel. "I love that the brand provides a distinctive, transformative spa experience that you don't have to travel hours or across the world to get to; it's an accessible destination to relax and immerse yourself in a peaceful environment. Esha and I can't wait to bring the first Woodhouse Day Spa to North Carolina and create a special place for local residents to practice their self-care, which has never been more important."

Following The Woodhouse Day Spa's acquisition by Radiance Holdings in July of last year, the brand is aggressively targeting key markets throughout the U.S. for franchise development, including North Carolina. In addition to Raleigh-Durham, The Woodhouse Day Spa is eyeing other areas across The Triangle to develop future spas, as well as statewide in Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Asheville and Wilmington. The leading spa franchise recently opened its newest location in Indianapolis, Indiana last month and expects to open 11 more locations by the end of 2021, including one in Hoboken, New Jersey this May.

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, The Woodhouse Day Spa operates as a high-end day spa franchise that brings a resort experience to a neighborhood setting. The brand prides itself on providing its guests with a tranquil and transformational spa experience with well-appointed amenities, luxurious relaxation spaces, high-end retail and several signature services such as the Therpeutic Stone Massage, Organic Seaweed Leaf Wrap, Warm Agave Nectar Pedicure and Lavender Dreams sleep treatment.

The Woodhouse Day Spa is a part of Radiance Holdings, a company representing a collection of premier brands in the $64 billion beauty, wellness and self-care industry, including Sola Salon Studios and BeautyHive™. With 65 locations in 21 states such as Texas, Colorado, California, New York, Ohio and Florida, The Woodhouse Day Spa has proven that its concept resonates with consumers around the U.S.

With a united purpose of transforming lives, The Woodhouse Day Spa strives to make a difference in the lives of their guests and team members each day. The brand is actively seeking self-motivated and value-driven entrepreneurs interested in joining an established brand in an in-demand, booming industry. To learn more about franchise opportunities with The Woodhouse Day Spa, contact Katie Gray, director of franchise sales, at [email protected] or visit www.ownawoodhouse.com.

