The Woodhouse Day Spa Takes Aim at 'Festive Stress' with #RelaxAmerica Campaign

VICTORIA, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season fast approaching, The Woodhouse Day Spa® is on a mission to reduce the nation's stress levels with a new campaign urging Americans to relax.

The brand – voted America's Favorite Day Spa for seven consecutive years – unveiled its #RelaxAmerica campaign, which encourages Americans to give the gift of self-care this holiday season. Alongside the campaign, The Woodhouse Day Spa will roll out four unique seasonal spa packages, featuring stress-busting treatments like therapeutic hot stone massages, hydrafacials, and warm spiced mud wraps.

With over 3 million people visiting The Woodhouse Day Spa each year, founder and CEO Jeni Garrett says there's no mistaking the fact that guests coming through the doors are dealing with more than ever.

"With all the stress that's out there, we're saying to America: Take a moment for yourself. Slow down, breathe, and let us take care of you," said Garrett. "The holiday season can add a layer of festive stress to their already busy lives. We are an escape and if we can make each guest's life a little calmer, more relaxed to enjoy the season with their loved ones, then that's our mission."

The campaign comes at a time of accelerating expansion for The Woodhouse Day Spa, which celebrated its 18th anniversary in September. With sales growing 21% year on year, The Woodhouse Day Spa will arrive in the new decade with 70 spa locations, and an additional 14 in development.

"The brand has been going from stellar spa visitor retention to a positive online sentiment that is six times more than our competitors. All of this is thanks to our guests and the service our amazing team provides," said Garrett. "Guests always come first. The reason we exist is to offer a transformative experience."

