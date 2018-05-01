The Woodlands PurePoint® Financial Center Now Featuring Artwork By Acclaimed Houston Photographer

Lynn Lane, an intermedia artist and Houston native, is the official photographer for the Houston Grand Opera and Alley Theatre. Recently named the "Best Photographer in Houston" by the Houston Press and one of the "Top Five Creatives to Watch in 2018" by Free Press Houston, he also teaches photography courses at the Houston Center for Photography and has had his work published internationally. Lane's one-of-a-kind images will be hosted at the PurePoint Financial Center in The Woodlands, at 9595 Six Pines.

"I was delighted when PurePoint reached out to me, I love that they are a company who is eager to support the arts and willing to give both established and up-and-coming artists a venue to showcase their work to a whole new audience," Lane said.

The Woodlands Financial Center opened in November 2017 to serve the communities of Northern Houston, welcoming them to a modern, streamlined and cashless savings experience. Clients also enjoy market-leading rates on savings accounts and CDs, no monthly fees, as well as the ability to meet with knowledgeable savings professionals for questions about FDIC insurancei and how best to save.

"We love being a part of the greater Houston community, as a company we are supporters of the arts, so being able to use our Financial Centers as a venue to showcase beautiful artwork for our clients and the community at large feels like a win-win for us," said John Allen, Houston Market Executive for PurePoint Financial. "Lynn's work is extraordinary and it deserves to be seen and enjoyed by many."

PurePoint Financial launched in February 2017, and the hybrid digital bank has continued to offer a unique savings experience tailored to the evolving needs of consumers and emphasizing service to their clients and local communities.

"We're proud to deepen our roots in Houston by teaming with one of Houston's finest photographers," said Pierre P. Habis, President of PurePoint Financial. "We've made great acquaintances in our one year around Houston and look forward to furthering The Woodlands and surrounding communities' work towards their savings goals."

In addition to the gallery within The Woodlands financial center, a few additional pieces by Lynn are on display at the PurePoint Financial Center at the Galleria (1800 Post Oak Blvd).

