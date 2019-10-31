The Wool Shoes of Your Dreams: How Samuel Hubbard is Disrupting the Wool Industry with Comfort Technology

Inspired by adventures through Scandinavia, the collection brings Hubbard innovations to wool. The line comes in 5 styles and 27 vibrant colors. They are crafted in Portugal from merino wool felts imported from Germany with all-natural dyes as a part of Samuel Hubbard's initiative to increase sustainability in its product development practice.

"I started noticing how wool is used in shoes around the world. After 11 months of experimenting with different types of wool, we finally brought this collection to life. These wool shoes are unique— Hubbard Dreams are lighter, anatomically-contoured, and feature soft, XL EXTRALIGHT® Soles," Bruce Katz, Samuel Hubbard's CEO, explained.

The Hubbard Dreams collection will be available on the Samuel Hubbard website ( www.samuelhubbard.com ) starting November 1, 2019.

About Samuel Hubbard

Samuel Hubbard shoes are crafted for the journey. With over 85 years of family legacy experience in shoe-making and a lifetime of adventure informing his designs, Bruce Katz, the co-founder of Rockport, founded Samuel Hubbard to create shoes that are luxuriously handcrafted and engineered for unparalleled comfort.. Hubbards are sold throughout the U.S. as well as in Sweden, Finland, Holland and Belgium and have been featured in the press, including the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Men's Health, Fast Company Time, Travel + Leisure, Esquire, Harpers, and Wired.

