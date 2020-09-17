The Woolroom Launches Sleep Environment Bundles in the US

Naturally designed to clean the air around you

Capable of targeting the root of sleep issues (temperature & moisture) - not just a "band-aid" fix

Able to help the body stay at a stable temperature all night long, naturally absorbing moisture and releasing it back into the air

Biodegradable and hypoallergenic

Traceable back to the farm they came from

"Our team is excited to bring the ultimate clean sleep environment to the U.S.," said Chris Tattersall, Managing Director of the Woolroom. "Wool targets the root of many sleep difficulties, including temperature regulation and moisture, and is hypoallergenic and breathable, unlike many polyester or manmade fibers as well as natural fibers such as down or feathers used in American bedding."

Unlike the wool fabric many Americans grew up with, scratchy and overly hot, the Woolroom products are soft and temperature balanced through careful selection of the right wool from the right breeds of sheep.

About Woolroom: Woolroom ethically sources wool from across the UK and produces the highest quality bedding products using years of industry experience and knowledge. With more of us flocking to online stores to purchase our bedding, you'll also want a guarantee that it's right for you. But how can you do that without trying and testing it out first?

At Woolroom, the small details don't go unnoticed. With a fast delivery service, a string of 5-star reviews and the expert knowledge needed for a healthy, happy sleep, we deliver an improved sleep environment to our customers.

