The Wooster Brush Company Launches Bold New Look

"From its beginning, Wooster has made great quality products and that remains the same today," says Ben Maibach, Vice President of Sales at The Wooster Brush Company. "But, we were seeking ways to better tell our story. We want people to instantly recognize Wooster products and to also understand why to choose Wooster over everyone else—for quality, performance, and results. We believe this new look achieves just that."

The new design boldly embraces red—the company's primary color. Newly established icons better communicate the key features and benefits of each product. Most notably, the new Wooster logo incorporates a paintbrush into the mark, evoking heritage of the world's first angle sash brush which was introduced by Wooster in 1937.

Wooster products will begin shipping in the bold, new packaging style starting January 1, 2020. For more information on where to buy Wooster paint applicators and accessories, visit woosterbrush.com/where-to-buy/ .

About The Wooster Brush Company

Established in 1851, The Wooster Brush Company is the oldest independent manufacturer of paint applicators in the USA. Based in Wooster, Ohio, the privately held company with 650 employees produces more than 2,000 products for both professional and DIY painters. Wooster tools are available at traditional paint and decorating centers, hardware stores, paint sundry distributors or retailers, and home centers. Learn more about The Wooster Brush Company at woosterbrush.com .

SOURCE The Wooster Brush Company

