The Word Counter to Launch Online English Education Course

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Word Counter , an online tool and resource for all things regarding the English language, announced today the expansion of the platform with the launch of an English educational course.

The new course, which will be made available at the end of 2021, will be The Word Counter's first step towards its mission of making education more accessible for English learners. The team is working to build an engaging online course that will provide an invaluable alternative for those who seek to further their understanding of the language at no cost.

"Although The Word Counter already offers a number of educational blogs that our team of writers put a lot of work into, we are excited to bring all of this knowledge into a structured program that will deliver a more rounded education for those who seek to dive further into the depths of the English language," says CEO and Founder Kevin Miller.

Currently, the online platform is used for counting words, characters, sentences, paragraphs, and pages in real time, along with a variety of other productivity tools such as spelling/grammar checking and the Word Unscrambler. In addition, the website hosts a blog that acts as a resource for those seeking to understand specific aspects of the language in greater detail.

About The Word Counter:

The Word Counter is a dynamic online tool used for counting words, characters, sentences, paragraphs and pages in real time, along with spelling and grammar checking . Writers can leverage the tool to improve word choice and writing style, as well as to detect grammar mistakes and plagiarism. Additionally, to assist with public speaking, the tool will accurately estimate speaking time to help with prep for class presentations, wedding speeches, or anything of the sort.

With an ever-evolving suite of offerings and tools, The Word Counter can now also track your text length against common web standards like Twitter's tweet character count (140), Google's meta description (300), and Facebook's average post display length (~250).

The Word Counter was founded by marketing expert Kevin Miller who has a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience, and understands the value of perfectly crafted texts.

