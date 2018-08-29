The WORD Network To Air The Celebration Of Life Service For Aretha Franklin

DETROIT, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The WORD Network, the largest African American religious network in the world, will air the celebration of life service for Aretha Franklin in its entirety.

"We are very appreciative to receive the support of The WORD Network in ensuring that the ENTIRE Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Aretha Franklin will be aired uninterrupted. The WORD Network will graciously provide a live feed to all other Networks and Broadcast carriers authorized by the Franklin family," stated Bishop Charles Ellis III of Greater Grace Temple.

Broadcast outlets using the feed must credit "Courtesy The WORD Network" or simply leave up lower-third bug.

The Service will begin at 10:00am EST. on Friday, August 31st

SATELLITE COORDINATES FOR THE WORD NETWORK C AND KU BANDS

The WORD Network Live



Galaxy 17 "C" Band 91'W



Downlink Freq: 3,773.500 MHz Horizontal



Symbol Rate 6.6200 M/S





Pool feed (clean) 10:00 to 19:00 Eastern



Galaxy 17 "Ku" Band 91'W



Downlink Freq: 12,073.500 MHz Vertical



Symbol Rate 6.1113 M/S





Broadcast outlets using feed must credit "Courtesy The WORD Network"

For any questions, please contact The WORD Network World Headquarters at (248) 357-4566

