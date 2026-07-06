The Work Is Still Human: Global Knowledge Bets on Expert-Led Learning

Now an independent company, Global Knowledge builds the people who do the work organizations need next — and stands by whether they can do it.

ALAMO, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the human-first enterprise learning company behind three decades of workforce transformation through IT and business training, today begins a new chapter as a fully independent organization with its sale to an affiliate of Enduring Ventures.

The move sharpens the company's focus on what sets it apart: people. As organizations adopt AI and add learning platforms at record pace, Global Knowledge is investing in the experts who turn new technology & business topics into capability their teams can use — teaching people to apply what they learn, giving feedback in the moment, and creating lasting behaviors.

Learn more about Global Knowledge's commitment to build people who can do the work.

"The AI rush gave everyone more learning content and fewer opportunities to apply it. What organizations actually need hasn't changed — people who can do the work, and a partner who stands by them. Independence lets us put everything behind that. It's a genuine fresh start, built on 30 years of doing this well," said Darren Bance, General Manager of Global Knowledge.

For Global Knowledge's new owner, that differentiation is a bet for the long-term.

"Global Knowledge has been the standard in this category for longer than anyone else, and its customers are the proof," said Zack Onisko, Managing Director at Enduring Ventures. "They don't come back because they have to. They come back because it works. Darren and his team have built something rare, and we're thrilled to keep building it with them."

For customers, nothing changes: agreements, contacts, and day-to-day delivery all continue, and the Skillsoft partnership for blended, on-demand learning stays in place.

Key Proofpoints

30 years of expert-led delivery : With the longest tenure in the category, spanning every major IT shift from client-server to cloud, security, and now AI.

: With the longest tenure in the category, spanning every major IT shift from client-server to cloud, security, and now AI. Vendor-authorized partner : Authorized to deliver on the platforms your organization runs on — including Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, NVIDIA, Palo Alto, RedHat — with one consistent global standard.

: Authorized to deliver on the platforms your organization runs on — including Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, NVIDIA, Palo Alto, RedHat — with one consistent global standard. 95% satisfaction: Practitioners rate instructors across regions and rank Global Knowledge with above average NPS, gaining 10 points over the past year through expert standardization.

Practitioners rate instructors across regions and rank Global Knowledge with above average NPS, gaining 10 points over the past year through expert standardization. Global delivery : 150+ classroom locations across North America, Europe & Middle East, and Asia Pacific, plus virtual delivery in every region, including the industry's largest "Guaranteed to Run" schedule.

: 150+ classroom locations across North America, Europe & Middle East, and Asia Pacific, plus virtual delivery in every region, including the industry's largest "Guaranteed to Run" schedule. Accountability built-in, not bolted on: Pre-program assessments and manager validation measures capability, not just course completion.

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge builds the people who do the work your organization needs next. A global community of 900+ real-world experts delivers in-person and virtual programs spanning technology and business disciplines that move the organization forward — AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and the strategic work that puts technology to use. And we stand by the work.

To learn more, visit www.globalknowledge.com.

About Enduring Ventures

Enduring Ventures is an entrepreneurial holding company. Founded in 2019, the firm buys and operates durable businesses and now owns more than 25 companies across industries, employing hundreds of people worldwide. Enduring Ventures is run by operators who have built, scaled, and sold their own companies, and it backs founders and management teams who want their businesses run with the same care and discipline that built them.



To learn more, visit https://www.enduring.ventures/.

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SOURCE Global Knowledge